From sneakers to streetwear: VegNonVeg forays into apparel

The dominance of streetwear in the luxury fashion space is impossible to ignore. So when India’s pioneering and premium sneaker and streetwear platform announced a new collection, it was time to pull up our socks and pay attention. In an insightful conversation with VegNonVeg’s three co-founders, Abhineet Singh (AS), Anand Ahuja (AA) and Emilia Bergmans (EB) we talk about their foray into streetwear, views on hype culture and most importantly, the sneakers they plan to pair the looks with.

A secret location always creates curiosity, so when VegNonVeg announced the launch of their Fall/ Winter 2023 apparel collection at one, the excitement was palatable. As India’s first multi-brand sneaker store, they have been at the helm of things, seeing India embrace the global sneaker culture as well as create its own. A tucked-away farmhouse on the outskirts of Delhi became the runway for the offbeat label, followed by an underground music scene featuring sets by Stainoid, Lush Lata and MadStarBase.

Titled, ‘Project 23’, the Fall/ Winter 2023 apparel collection, is an ode to community and sneaker culture. It’s about celebrating the creative expression as well as the subculture dedicated to the history, art, and fashion of sneakers. The VegNonVeg collection is divided into 10 cohesive yet distinct capsule collections (or drops) that will be released over the course of the year. Each of these captures a unique aspect of the community built around sneakers and streetwear. While Madras Checks and the Denim collection are the prominent ones, there is a variety of mini collections on offer like Essentials (in various colours of the season), a Quilting drop with oversized layering pieces, a Campout jacket capsule, an indigo denim capsule for women, a block-printed t-shirt drop, a puffer jacket capsule and even jewellery. “I’m most excited about the Madras collection and our jewellery. Madras because it pays homage to an Indian textile we love, but with our own contemporary twist and jewellery drawing inspiration from traditional Indian jewellery but putting a streetwear spin on it,” shares Emilia Bergmans, co-founder and creative director for VegNonVeg.

The sheer scale of the streetwear collection by VegNonVeg and the exploration of local artists and elements certainly change their positioning from simply a sneaker platform to a homegrown brand that is building a community beyond commerce. “It feels like a natural extension,” says Emilia Bergmans. “We have always been driven by design and look at ourselves as a creative first business.” Read on to hear the three co-founders of VegNonVeg talk about this transition and how they live up to the hype.

Abhineet Singh, Anand Ahuja and Emilia Bergmans on VegNonVeg’s apparel collection:

Tell us about VegNonVeg’s foray into the world of apparel.

AS: Since its inception, VegNonVeg has always prioritised storytelling, access (of product), community and overall culture. While we are primarily known as a sneaker store, we’ve always had a point of view on lifestyle, music, design, and fashion as it relates to sneaker culture and our customers. As our community grows and evolves from just thinking about their sneakers to thinking about their entire look, we felt it was the right time to launch our own apparel label.

Tell us about the aesthetic and key styles for the “Project 23” collection

EB: The key styles are statement pieces in their own right. Worn together they become more editorial and as separates they can become part of any outfit. They are cool, comfortable, and wearable. We have experimented with colour and silhouettes, but most importantly used Indian textiles such as Madras Checks in a contemporary way. Across the collection, we are combining Indian influences with global streetwear.

AS: We also created this collection with our community in focus. One thought that was running through our mind was what kind of suit would a sneakerhead wear to a fancy dinner party, a high-powered business meeting, or a wedding cocktail. You’ll see that for sure.

Hype is definitely a winning strategy for many brands but do you think it is sustainable and has a future for it?

AA: I would actually disagree that hype is a winning strategy – hype is very fleeting. The winning strategy actually is culture – finding what you are passionate about, sharing it with your community and doing so consistently.

AS: I believe the objects of obsession will change over time. It’s hard to forever be relevant. I agree with Anand that hype is fickle and not sustainable. Therefore, we are not driven by hype but by culture. Not everything that we have in our stores has a resale value, but it has cultural significance and a story we love.

How would you describe India’s hype culture?

AS: I would say it’s nascent but evolving. Philosophically speaking, Indians haven’t had much in the past, so now that we have access and a little more discretionary income you see people chasing hype. We’re also a relatively young population with huge aspirations – but as we evolve, we’ll see distinct tastes and preferences starting to emerge. We already are starting to see this happen.

AA: Hype is very real and like the rest of the world is up & down – the culture overall is young and evolving in a healthy manner.

Can you share more details about the Denim and Madras Check edits – their inspiration, materials, silhouettes, and designs?

EB:

The Madras collection uses Madras checks as a base which is then overlaid with a bold typographic pattern. The silhouettes include oversized suits, shackets, shirts and shorts.

The denim features a subtle allover laser print and a special wash that gives it a worn look. Imagined for the urban cowboy or cowgirl, the pieces include suit jackets, denim, and jeans with loose and tapered fits. Both collections are unisex.

The Campout edit sounds exciting; can you tell us about the locally sourced materials and how it’s been translated into design

EB: Campout really speaks to the power of observation. The idea came from people camping outside our store overnight in the cold Delhi winters a couple years ago to buy a rare pair of shoes. When we got there early the next morning, we noticed so many of these guys huddled in these elaborate bright kitschy blankets. We now source these same blankets to make jackets from. Each blanket is carefully picked for colour and graphics, the crazier the better and no two blankets are the same. And because each pattern is cut from a different part of the blanket, the finished product is one of one.

Your favourite piece from the collection and why?

AS & AA: We both are really excited about the friends and family exclusive varsity jacket. The jacket tells our story over the last 7 years. It celebrates our milestones via embroidered patches sewn on the jacket and is hyper-personalised to the person wearing it. This limited-edition piece will only be available for purchase through an invite.

EB: The Madras checks overlaid with a typography pattern. After the Ajrakh camo, we’ve again merged the two languages of something quintessentially Indian with contemporary streetwear. I’m excited about the pattern-on-pattern direction. They are bold statement pieces that are surprisingly wearable.

A pair of sneakers from your personal collection that you would wear with the new drop.

AS: All-white Nike Air Force One.

AA: My favourite shoe is the Nike Footscape. It is a little hard to wear but my favourite shoe to wear and, it seems like Nike is exploring this silhouette again (we just saw a Jordan release with this treatment) so this shoe would be my pick here as well.

EB: Converse Chuck 70s.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy VegNonVeg