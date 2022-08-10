From the millennials to the Gen Z, these butterfly tops have flown through every generation

After being in the trend game for quite a long now, the butterfly motifs are here yet again to carve themselves a niche in your wardrobes, so it’s time to look into the timeline of this butterfly tops trend, courtesy of the Hollywood glitterati.

Finding its way back into the game is what fashion trends are for, right? Especially with the resurgence of the Y2K fashion trends, our closets seem to have taken a turn back to the 90s and the early 2000s. Speaking of which, the celebrity clan is to be blamed for acing these trends like a pro and giving them a clean slate to our wardrobes yet again. Since the Y2K trends are under the spotlight, how about addressing the elephant, or shall we say, the butterfly in the room with these beautiful and trending butterfly tops?

The leading glitterati of Hollywood is no stranger to making the headlines with their sartorial choices every now and then. Likewise, the Hollywood clan has an entire timeline showcasing the journey of the butterfly tops trend. With Cher donning the trend back in 1974 at the Grammys, Mariah Carey taking it forward to now Dua Lipa giving the trend a nod, these butterfly tops sure found their way back to your lovely wardrobes. After witnessing butterflies take over the beauty industry with eye shadow trends and nail arts, it’s time to spot them on these lovely divas. So, gear up to witness from where the trend began to where it is now.

The journey of butterfly tops through the eyes of these celebs

Cher

Well, it’s time to go back to the aughts in order to begin this lineup! Cher, the iconic diva of all times is the perfect one to kickstart this timeline with. Donning a bold and beautiful butterfly cropped top along with the matching hair clip at the Grammys in 1974, she looked absolutely gorgeous while owning the trend like a pro.

Mariah Carey

Next up, we have Mariah Carey taking the trend forward with her alluring red carpet appearance in this embellished butterfly top paired with a basic pair of denim. The effortless style and the charm that she carried the ensemble with definitely gave the trend a green signal to stay and slay for as long as it can.

Christina Aguilera

Since we’re on this throwback journey, the next one had to be Christina Aguilera adding her timeless charm to the butterfly tops trend. Back when the diva won the best new artist at the Grammys, she donned a sparkling silver sequence dress with butterflies wrapped all around, especially over the neckline marking the highlight of the look.

Olivia Rodrigo

Commencing the millennial lineup, we have Olivia Rodrigo looking like a true blue butterfly all set to spread the charms of her beauty. The blue palette and the sequined silhouette are two factors making this one a perfect fit for the listicle.

Dua Lipa

Moving forward we have the singing sensation, Dua Lipa here to ‘Blow Your Mind’ and satisfy your Y2K wardrobe cravings with a touch of her levitating charm. The ace singer donned a series of butterfly tops and posted them on her gram handle. From an embellished look on the ramp to a casual and sassy ensemble off the ramp, Lipa is the one slaying the trend like a diva.

Vanessa Hudgens

Well, there is no way we can leave this teenage heartthrob out of this lineup. High School Musical fame diva seems all high on butterflies with this aquatic butterfly top from Area, the dotted embellishments, and the summer hue, both of these factors made the look worthy of all the attention.

Anne Curtis

Lastly, we have Anne Curtis preparing to fly in a blush pink embellished butterfly top paired with glossy jet black leather pants, complementing the look even further and adding her fair share to this Y2K trend.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Instagram