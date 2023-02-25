Gap is Back: In conversation with Head of Denim Design, Crystal Henricksen | Exclusive

Reliance Retail has brought back Gap to India and this time, after the launch of several shops-in-shop over the last year, Gap launched it’s first standalone store in Mumbai’s Infiniti Mall in Malad. The American fashion brand has been a rage around the world for its quality classics and sustainable line of basics that have made a permanent space in people’s wardrobes across the globe. With the opening of the first standalone store, the Indian market has only proven to be a hit for Gap.

We caught up with Crystal Henricksen, Head of Denim Design, GAP Specialty to find out more about the expansion and the reception from the people. Excerpts…

In Conversation with Head of Denim Design, Gap Specialty, Crystal Henricksen:

How do you see the Indian market reacting to the launch?

As a global brand with strong international recognition, Gap has always had a loyal customer base in India. We believe that customers will be excited to re-engage with the brand through stronger product with better pricing. Gap India reintroduces cool, casual, comfortable and breathable classics and offers a wide array of wardrobe staples including 10 denim fits like the 90s loose, high rise 70s flare, barrel and high rise stride alongside quintessential skinny, straight and vintage slims. Our brand is not just a trendsetter, but also a trend forecaster for the years to come.

Gap is known for basics and classics that go beyond trends. How has the brand stayed relevant and evolved with the changing industry?

Gap has been highlighting its icons that have defined the standards since 1969 – designed to dress generations of culture. We love to go into our archives for inspiration. The idea of evolving Gap’s essential icons and making them new again with responsibly made fabrics and fresh proportions is our superpower. We also listen to customer feedback and at our core are designing with versatility and functionality top of mind. Our customers want to wear Gap icons their own way and embrace their individuality.

Talking of basics in your wardrobe, they automatically become sustainable because of how long one uses them for. What are some other ways Gap stays sustainable?

Our purpose is to create change that is sustainable, to enrich communities, and to be better for this generation and the next. We make every effort to make responsible decisions throughout our design process including using better materials, creating less waste, using less water, and empowering the women who produce our clothes. One of our main programs is called Washwell, which achieves at least 20% water savings when compared to conventional wash methods. Our goal is to have 100% of our denim and woven bottoms made using Washwell techniques by 2025. In addition, we use more responsible trims and have converted key products across the family to organic cotton or PCW (post-consumer waste) cotton.

What are 5 Gap essentials you see booming in the Indian market?

I think that our core essentials will really resonate in this market. In my opinion, classics will never go away. I have always believed that everyone’s wardrobe should be grounded in a good pair of denim and a crisp white tee or button down. That to me – is functional fashion! Trends can come and go, but Gap classics are the blank canvas we use to express ourselves through fashion.

A few Gap essentials that I think will do really well with customers in India are the Vintage Slim and High-Rise 70s Flare denim, as well as the great assortment of denim dressing in soft tops and dresses – these fits are incredibly versatile and very fashionable.

What kind of reception are you expecting from the store?

Gap is coming to India with a robust offering for the family across Gap Adult, Gap Kids and Gap Baby. Our elevated basics across categories offers something for everyone and we’re looking forward to catering to the very diverse Indian audience. Whether it’s Gen-Z who loves logos and throwbacks to Y2K fashion, Millennials who prefer casual basics and iconic silhouettes, or families looking for one destination to shop for the entire family, Gap is for everyone and we are excited to see how people in India style the Gap Icons to best fit their lifestyle.