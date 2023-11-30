GKB Opticals showcases the Tom Ford x Zegna collection in style

Tom Ford and Zegna’s 2024 eyewear spring release range was recently showcased in Mumbai by GKB Opticals at Vision Lounge Mumbai. The exclusive preview was a sneak peek into the never-before-seen range of classy eyewear through an opulent three-day event.

Tom Ford eyewear is a perfect blend of functionality and style. In addition to the sleek frames, the lenses come equipped with Blue Block technology to reduce eye strain. Their products are known not just for their visual appeal but also for their equivalent functional details. Spanning a 60-year legacy, GKB Opticals is also one of India’s leading national optical retail chains, boasting a range of Tom Ford eyewear. GKB Opticals also became the first store to preview Tom Ford’s latest collection and the debut of the much-awaited Zegna eyewear.

“We are elated to have the stellar Tom Ford X Zegna eyewear collection showcased at Vision Lounge, Mumbai. At GKB Opticals, we have always tried to curate a product catalogue that would cater to every requisite of our patrons and by adding the Tom Ford X Zegna eyewear range we have extended our peripheries in terms of offerings. Vision Lounge being our most luxurious eyewear destination, we couldn’t think of any better place to exhibit this lavish collection. We strongly believe that the luxurious shopping destination coupled with the newly launched range will provide buyers with a one-of-a-kind retail experience. We aim to take the exclusive collection to the ones who have an eye for such quality pieces through the doors of GKB Opticals.” Stated Ms. Priyanka Gupta the Director of Brands at GKB Opticals, talking about the showcase.

The three-day event was a celebration of style and grandeur, with a list of Mumbai’s fashion-forward elites in tow. The entirety of the Vision Lounge Mumbai was adorned with the complete range of Tom Ford eyewear comprising mask-styled sunglasses from Rellen, Linden and Lorna which are dedicated to après-ski moments as well as their new ski sunglasses which have interchangeable magnetic lenses. A multicoloured array of Cecil, Kaya and Guinevere sunglasses from the Tom Ford collection are also among the options that were available. Zegna’s elegance was also translated into the Tom Ford x Zegna collection with the bespoke frames designed by Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori. The event was an optic treat in more ways than one for all the fashionistas who are suckers for a stylish pair of glasses.

Noted stylist and eyewear consultant Angelica Pagnelli attended the event, offering select customers with the exciting opportunity to get styled by her on a special appointment basis. Along with Luxury beauty and lifestyle influencer Tina Kakkad Dhanak, who not only curated the exclusive guest listing of the event but also hosted it in style.

It was an extravagant three-day long event filled with eyewear surfing and minute craftsmanship, showcased in the sartorial prowess of the Tom ford x Zegna collection. Along with an exclusive glimpse of the spring 2024 range ahead of its official January launch, GKB Opticals curated an experience oozing opulence.

Aside from Vision Lounge, the collection will also be available at various stores of GKB Opticals like that in Mumbai, M.G Road Bangalore, Phoenix Mall, Chennai, Ambience Mall Delhi, Palladium Gujarat, Jubille Hills Hyderabad, Quest Mall Kolkata, Elante Mall Chandigarh etc. The Tom Ford X Zegna eyewear range is a seamless marriage between the two luxury brands. A thoughtfully designed range of eyewear that encompasses the signature styles of both in a meeting of opulence. The Tom ford x Zegna collection curates an enticing affair for all eyewear enthusiasts.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy GKB Opticals