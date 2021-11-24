Fendiness, Fendi’s new line of essential bags for men

As the world regains some sort of normalcy, there will no doubt be more going-out to do: Back to the office, seeing people in real life, travelling and exploring the world.

Fendi’s new Winter 2021 capsule, Fendiness, is primed for this re-emergence, offering up a line of essential bags that elevates functionality and versatility with the brand’s signature playfulness.

Lightweight and designed to ensure maximum comfort, the Fendiness range of practical accessories will fit in both the great outdoors and in the everyday city. Two dynamic styles – the Baguette Messenger and the new Fendiness backpack with its casual yet structured shape – come in a variety of colours, from the iconic Fendi yellow to timeless black and cobalt blue, to suit different wardrobes. The double F logo on metal buckle closure and the tonal trimmings in the house’s signature cuoio romano leather conveys the Fendi DNA.

In line with the house’s sustainability efforts, the bags are crafted with a green material called Econyl, a 100% regenerated nylon fibre made of nylon waste that can be recycled and remoulded infinitely without ever losing its quality. Fishing nets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring and industrial plastic are used in the creation of this fibre, and production does not involve any virgin material.

Baguette Messenger

Fendiness backpack

