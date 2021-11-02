Livestream: Watch Gucci’s ‘Gucci Love Parade’ collection fashion show

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele will present his “Gucci Love Parade” collection in a fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on November 3 at 8:30 a.m. IST. Here’s everything to know about the live stream and fashion show

Gucci’s fashion show will take place in Los Angeles. The catwalk extravaganza will be a continuation of the label’s centenary celebrations, which began earlier this year – and will take place following the Gucci-sponsored 10th LACMA Art and Film Gala, which is scheduled for November 3.

The collection will be the third in Gucci’s new seasonless approach to the catwalk calendar, after leaving the traditional spring/summer-autumn/winter model behind in 2020. At the time, creative director Alessandro Michele described the system as “worn out”.”I think these are stale and underfed words, clothes should have a longer life than that which these words attribute to them,” he said of the fashion seasons. “So much outrageous greed made us lose the harmony and the care, the connection and the belonging”, he said.

The Los Angeles show will be the first Gucci presentation in the United States since Michele’s first cruise collection for the label, which debuted in New York City in 2015. The LACMA Art and Film Gala is always a star-studded affair, attracting some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The show is also a part of Gucci’s Changemakers initiative. Gucci will provide significant support to the Los Angeles and Hollywood communities through donations to six non-profit organisations in the hopes of making an impact in the areas of homelessness, mental health, and youth culture, fueled by Gucci Equilibrium.

Gucci Love Parade is unquestionably a must-watch fashion extravaganza, with cutting-edge fashion powering a good and noble cause. Get a front-row seat to the #GucciLoveParade show below

All Images: Courtesy Gucci

