Homegrown brands catering to your need for the viral pre-draped or one-minute saris

11 Oct 2023 01:19 PM

Chirrag Guha

Blending Indian tradition and modern convenience comes the innovative one-minute sai. A contemporary take on the traditional Indian sari these “ready-to-wear saris” or “pre-draped saris,” make heritage wear convenient. Lifestyle Asia India provides a list of labels for the perfect one-minute saris to add to your collection.

The sari is a testament to Indian culture and tradition, an emblem even, of feminine grace and elegance. However, the timeless piece also comes with the detailed process of draping, often a hassle to fit into a busy schedule. Enter, the one-minute sari, a marriage of heritage with contemporary fashion. The pre-pleated, pre-stitched sari with a pre-attached petticoat is a quicker and more convenient alternative to the conventional draping of a sari.

Stepping into this fashion-made-easy movement are a number of homegrown labels including some of the best couturiers in the country like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani. The one-minute sari reinvents the traditional grace of the sari for women who lack the time and expertise to go through the draping process. Gaining recognition globally, One-minute saris are also the newly popular fashion choice in Bollywood. Its rising popularity owes to making a fashion statement with convenience, birthing a cultural shift in India, where working women can embrace their heritage without compromising their lifestyle.

10 homegrown brands for the perfect ready-to-wear, pre-draped saris

The One-Minute Saree

One minute saree
Reetika Bhandari in The One Minute Saree

As the moniker suggests The One Minute Saree advocates the hassle-free glamour of the ready-to-wear saris. The brand provides a wide variety to pick and choose from, inclusive of all sizes with their pre-draped saris. They aim to make fashion easy for the Indian woman with their pin-free, adjustable, pre-draped pieces.

Isadora Life

one minute saris
Isadora Life

Isadora Life is a brand of the belief in beauty with utility. They believe in comfort and convenience for the average woman, where one can feel herself while juggling their business. Their extensive line of ready-to-wear saris ensures that their patrons can get work done while looking their best.

Sara Sarees

With simplicity and elegance at its heart, Sara Sarees makes for an affordable and classy option for the right one-minute sari. Their large range of ready-to-wear saris are sure to leave you spoilt for choice.

Suta

one minute saris
Ishq Golambar pre-stitched sari, Suta

Born from the love of tradition and culture Suta brings the threadwork of artisans to contemporary designs. With outlets over Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata they offer a tailored line of pre-made saris as well. The traditional heritage of saris is preserved in their timeless designs that empower a woman’s sense of style.

holiCHIC by Megha Rao

one minute saris
Kiran 5 Second Sari, holiCHIC by Megha Rao

Megha Rao’s New York-based brand is an ode to her cultural roots born from her diaspora as a first-generation Indian-American. The brand tells stories of tradition and contemporary chic through its various products. Monikered the 5-second sari, the brand offers its take on the one-minute sari trend with traditional wear made easy.

Aseem by AseemShakti

Not only does Aseem by AseemShakti make ready-to-wear saris that one can simply slip into, but the brand takes a further step in innovation with invisible pockets for their saris. Marrying style and utility Aseem is the stop for functional glamour wear saris.

Glamwiz

Glamwiz introduces one-minute glam with their pre-stitched saris and ready-made blouses, to make the perfect fashion statement with ease. Style is made easy, for every occasion with their convenient designs.

Indya

one minute saris
Hot Pink Scallop Printed Pre-Stitched Sari, Indya

Offering a variety of luxurious and stylish pre-made saris, Indya has an outfit for every occasion. A meeting of tradition and modernity to bring to their patrons’ ensembles that keep their style game on point.

Global Desi

saree
Pink Floral Fit & Flare Stitched Sari. Global Desi

Global Desi blends culture and fashion with their boho chic designs, rooted in Indian tradition. For stylish designs and aesthetic silhouettes, Global Desi’s contemporary ready-to-wear sari sets are the right choice for you.

Chola the label by Sohaya Misra

one minute saree
Blaise Sari Skirt in Grey, Chola the label

Known for their futuristic designs and flowy designer wear Chola the label offers its own contemporary take on ready-to-wear saris with fashionable pieces that make a statement.

Hero image: Courtesy inesh thamotharampillai, Feature image: Courtesy Aseem by AseemShakti

Ready-To-Wear Ethnic fashion saree style pre-stitched sarees one-minute sarees
Chirrag Guha

Part wild child and part philosopher with a veritable streak of whimsy, Chirrag is a lover of all things luxe. When he’s not home bartending, he’s possibly dabbling in his other passion; modeling. His daily activities include daydreaming about living in a quaint village in Japan, searching for the next art film to watch, or simply sitting by a window reading, Americano in hand.

