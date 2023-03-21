These homegrown perfume brands are capturing the scent of our roots in a bottle. 

In honour of International Fragrance Day let us move past our iconic list of fragrances and take the grounded route for once with some of these homegrown perfume brands that capture the essence of our roots in a bottle.

It’s time to celebrate that layer of invisible accessory, the one that can help recognise a presence from far away aka perfumes. Fragrances are nothing short of musical compositions that amalgamate several notes to bring out one fine-tune, and what better day to celebrate the essence of these scents than National Fragrance Day right? Speaking of which, I’m sure most of us have fragrances like Chanel no.5 or Nina Ricci on top of our list of favourites, but how about we add some familiar scents to that list? Living in a land of vivid colours and diverse cultures, India is filled to the brim with organic scents that have the potential to qualify as our signature scents. Several luxury Maisons might’ve forayed into the land of perfumery and carved a niche, but the essence of those woody attars, sweet sandalwood, captivating rose water or enigmatic jasmine can only be found in the roots of India. So, this National Fragrance Day let us celebrate the homegrown perfume brands that are here to bottle the essence of Indian heritage with a few woody, sweet yet floral notes of their own.

Homegrown perfume brands to look out for

Isak Fragrances

Speaking of homegrown perfume brands, Isak fragrances had to be the first one to bag the spot. This brainchild of Vidushi Vijayvergiya, a legendary 160-year-old label ticks all the boxes to be your signature scent. Isak fragrances is an ode to the nazaakat and tehzeeb of Lucknow, it captures the complexities of raw and rare ingredients of each blend and concocts them into mystical potions and is derived from the Hindi rooted word of love- ‘Ishq’.

Ajmal Perfumes

Next up is Ajmal Perfumes, a cult favourite brand celebrating the gold standard of all fragrances aka Oudh! If you prefer your scent of success to have a deep-rooted tale behind then there is no one better than Ajmal Perfumes to understand the assignment. From raw materials, and distillation to the final product one can sense the organic scent of our culture in each and every step. So, if Oudh is the way to your heart, then Ajmal Perfumes sure is the destination.

Love Child by Masaba

Yes, it is Masaba Gupta, our all-time favourite designer who quite recently forayed into the beauty bracket with her latest range of makeup products and fragrances. Apart from the jazzy names and packaging, Love Child by Masaba’s latest fragrances definitely deserve a spot in your list of favourites, courtesy of the home-like vibe and thought behind the curation of these lovely scents.

Legend 1942

As the name itself mentions ‘legend’ likewise, the brand has the legendary Mr Amitabh Bachan and Anuradha Sansar, Co-founder, and CEO behind the success of their signature scents. Speaking of homegrown perfume brands, Legend 1942 features fragrances that are created for him, for her, and for anyone with an appreciation for intriguing alchemies. Furthermore, his distinct gender-fluid collection comprises three variants, flamboyance, heritage, and in-DNA. Each of these variants has two sub-variants, black and white, symbolising the yin and yang.

NASO Profumi

Missing out on NASO Profumi would be nothing short of a crime as you wouldn’t want to miss out on the best right? Crafting fragrances with exquisite ingredients, organic materials and pure extracts is all that lies at the core of the brand. Furthermore, NASO also perfectly matches your personality by customising your favourite scents.

Make Your Own Perfume

Well, as per what the name suggests this International Fragrance day grab the chance to customise your scents of success on your own terms. Make Your Own Perfume tends to offer high-quality perfumes that customers can tweak according to their preferences. This brainchild of Rayhan is one of the best homegrown perfume brands in India due to its unique blend of tradition and innovation.

Renée Cosmetics

Yet another beauty brand that opened its arms to perfumes is Renée our all-time makeup companion. While being a pioneer in the beauty sector with their innovative, clutter-breaking and multifunctional products, RENÉE has already created a mark in the fragrances category with premium and long-lasting perfumes – Bloom, Dark Desire and Oud Aspire Eau De Parfums, which stand out with their luxurious design.

Sawai Fragrances

Sawai Fragrances, the leading manufacturer of fragrance elements, launched its first D2C brand, Eze Fine Perfumes amid much fanfare in Mumbai today. The brand has a rich legacy as a designer, manufacturer and supplier of essential oils and fragrances to leading names around the world. The Eze brand launch saw high-powered attendance from the city, which included the who’s who from the world of beauty and fashion

WOW Skin Science

Yes, we know what you’re thinking WOW Skin Science dominates the skincare bracket, right? But it seems like the brand is on its way to carving itself a niche among the leading homegrown perfume brands. From woody to fresh notes, WOW’s latest fragrance range is all about adding some luxurious and enriching scents to our shelves.

Maison De Fouzdar

Maison De Fouzdar, a brand founded by Ms Dimple Fouzdar is an assorted fusion of the mysterious and the modern. Its fragrant creations are unique, unisex, beyond boundaries and highly concentrated. What remains common across all its products is the depth of its undertones, its longevity and the purity of its ingredients.

Savour and Aura

Another one while speaking of homegrown perfume brands is Savour & Aura, a line of perfumes and essential oils created from a pure palette of natural flavours and smells. Carrying the tagline “experience the essence,” it combines current perfumes with India’s natural rootedness to take clients on an olfactory journey.

Hero Image: Courtesy Legend 1942 Featured Image: Courtesy Ajmalperfumesin/IG