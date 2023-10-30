facebook
How Kraus Jeans celebrates the festivities with a fusion of fashion
How Kraus Jeans celebrates the festivities with a fusion of fashion
Style
30 Oct 2023 04:59 PM

How Kraus Jeans celebrates the festivities with a fusion of fashion

Chirrag Guha

Celebrate the festive season with comfort and style in Kraus Jeans’ stylish Indo-Western offerings.

As the festive season celebrations begin in full swing, so does the seasonal wardrobe planning. While traditional ethnic wear is the demand of the occasion, Indo-Western fusion fashion makes things a whole lot more comfortable. Riding on the popularity of the new trendy style statement, what better time to celebrate tradition with a contemporary blend than this festive season? Kraus Jeans makes the job easier with carefully curated Indo-Western looks paired with different jeans fits that make for the perfect marriage of comfort and style this festive season.

Kraus
Kraus Jeans

5 Jeans for the perfect Indo-Western festive look

Parallel Wide Leg Jeans

The Parallel Wide-Leg Jeans from Kraus Jeans paired with a flowing kurta is like a match made in heaven. Add to the ensemble with a statement belt, jutties and boots along with your choice of accessories and elevate your festive fashion game. The fusion of traditional Indian wear with Western staples makes for a contemporary style statement that exudes elegance.

Buy Here

Skinny Jeans

Its tough to go wrong with the classic skinny jeans. Pair them with a flared kurta and a statement clutch for a fresh and chic look. Another coming together of Western flair and traditional elegance that never goes out of style. A staple outfit for the festive season.

Buy Here

 Flared Jeans 

Flared jeans have been making a lot of noise since their comeback as a fashion essential. The traditional bell bottoms have found their way back into today’s style quotient as an aesthetic. Paired with a long, embroidered kurta and a matching dupatta the blend says retro made elegant. This ensemble is a must-wear fit for festive gatherings.

Buy Here

Skinny Crop Jeans 

The skinny crop jeans leave ankle room for a more elegant show of footwear. Making a style comeback, pair them with asymmetrical designs or vivid-coloured chikankari kurtas with an added touch of grace in the form of jhumkas, the retro ensemble shows a more refined sense of style, ideal for festive celebrations.

Buy Here

 Ripped Denim

The ripped jeans look is an offshoot of the rugged Punk rock movement of the 70’s that is till date considered a bold fashion choice when styled right. Create a bold Indo-Western statement by pairing these ripped denim pants with a long kurta or tunic for an aesthetic look. With the right addition of oxidised jewellery or chunky silver /brass jewellery paired with traditional Kolhapuri chappals, the fit comes together as the perfect blend of modern fashion with traditional ties. Choose this look for an authentic fusion fit for the festivities.

Buy Here

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Kraus Jeans

Festive wear Indo-western outfits Kraus Jeans
How Kraus Jeans celebrates the festivities with a fusion of fashion

Chirrag Guha

Part wild child and part philosopher with a veritable streak of whimsy, Chirrag is a lover of all things luxe. When he’s not home bartending, he’s possibly dabbling in his other passion; modeling. His daily activities include daydreaming about living in a quaint village in Japan, searching for the next art film to watch, or simply sitting by a window reading, Americano in hand.

