How Olivier Rousteing reinvented Jean Paul Gaultier’s icons     

Cone bras, sailor shirts, perfume bottle heels, and baby bump moulds, the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing was a unique spin on the brand’s signature codes. Here’s a closer look at the icons and their Rousteing 2.0 versions.

It’s ironic that a few years when Kim Kardashian released her KKW perfumes with her body mould, Jean Paul Gaultier mocked her subtly for copying his signature fragrance. And yesterday, we spotted her sitting front row in a pinstriped dress with nude breast panels (the original design was worn by Madonna for his 1992 show). The man making this possible was no other old-time friend and Balmain’s Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing . As the 13th designer to bring out a collection for the now-retired legacy designer. A one-off haute couture collection that was a combination of bold codes of the French house with an avant-garde approach. Kim Kardashian’s outfit wasn’t the only one that paid homage to the archival designs, the entire runways referenced Gaultier icons, and here’s a breakdown of this memorable collection.

Oliver Rousteing celebrates the codes of the Maison, on behalf of Jean Paul Gaultier

What KimK is to Rousteing, Madonna has been to Jean Paul Gaultier. A friend, a collaborator, and an icon. It’s little wonder then that Rousteing decided to go back to some of the most iconic pieces worn by the pop icon on runways, concerts, and appearances and give them the haute couture treatment. It was in 1990 during her Blond Ambition Tour that Madonna’s pink satin cone bra made its first appearance. Emerging out of a black Jean Paul Gaultier suit with a whiff of authority and power, the look literally let all hell loose. It might be 2022 but there’s still ample power in the pert, structured style. Rousteing also fashions it into pregnant body molds highlighting fertility, feminity, and fierceness in one swift go.

There’s nothing more typically French than a beret, neckerchief, and sailor stripes. It’s been incorporated widely into the collections of designers like Coco Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent as well as in all of Gaultier’s collections since time immemorial. However, it was in 1983 for his first ready-to-wear men’s collection entitled “L’Homme-Objet” or “Toy Boy” that he made it truly his own. Cutting off the back of a tight sailor top, he broke gender norms and established a Gaultier icon. Mixing it with other JPG prints and adding a cut-out deconstructed denim jacket, Rousteing homogenised the style.