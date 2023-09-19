How Sabyasachi’s new collection re-imagines global textiles

Hollywood retro meets Chanel vintage in luxury designer and master couturier, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s new test of craftsmanship, the Sabyasachi Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. A celebration of global textiles married with the fine Indian craftsmanship and culture of Sabyasachi that births the designer’s chic and sleek new 80s-esque collection.

Sabyasachi’s new collection goes big, bold and classy. From audacious clubwear to glamourous eveningwear woven together with metallic shimmer and zardozi embroidered designs, that say luxury with style. Netizens have been buzzing since the launch, as the collection is reminiscent of the classic Chanel aesthetic. Seeing pearls and sunglasses matching the sleek handbags and belts that combine for the perfect silhouette with a vintage charm. The launch shows models going flashy with the accessorizing with luxurious golds, beads, hoops and bangles in Sabyasachi jewellery to complete the bold styling.

Picture shimmer, glitter and the retro tones of the 80s in an ensemble that seems to pay homage to popstars and rockstars of the 1980s while exuding the detailed contemporary craftsmanship of Sabyasachi. The A/W 2023 collection bids to bridge together the restrained and the rebellious, in a show of Sabyasachi’s global fashion prowess as he blends global silhouettes with Indian artistry.

Known for his use of hand-cut sequin designs, this collection stands testament to Sabyasachi’s use of heritage zardozi embroidery from Bengal. From gowns and sarees to coats and skirts the designer pieces boast of the detailed sequin craftsmanship in their zardozi layered fluid metallic silhouettes.

“The more I travel, the more I realise that luxury connoisseurs are part of a unique community. They buy less but they buy the best and the distinct. Quality, authenticity and craftsmanship—that’s what they’re looking for.” Says Sabyasachi in his statement. And rightfully so the collection reminds one of the sheer modern luxuries of Chanel, imagined through the artwork of Sabyasachi designs. The collection fits the global glam quotient with its detailed yet eye-catching designs.

Bringing in the best of the global textiles from Peruvian alpacas, Mongolian cashmere, and Kashmiri Pashminas, to the finest Italian jacquards from Lake Como along with Japanese cotton; the collection presents global textiles re-imagined with the Indian heritage craftsmanship of Sabyasachi from his hometown ateliers in Calcutta. The fusion collection is another innovative ode to fashion by the ace couturier with these bold and brazen pieces.

As the collection sees a grand launch across Sabyasachi’s Instagram platform, it also hits the designer’s stores in India and New York from the 10th of September. The creatives from the launch have also so been displayed in Times Square, New York spreading the buzz around the designer’s bi-annual collection.

The Sabyasachi Autumn/Winter Collection 2023 makes a statement in more than one way and once again acts as a bridge between global and Indian fashion in a fusion of luxury, craftsmanship and style. A traversal of the globe in a contemporary portrayal of global fashion, tied by Sabyasachi’s’ heritage Indian artisanal thread work.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Sabyasachi