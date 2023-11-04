How Sangeet Paryani’s Superkicks voices culture through fashion retail

Sangeet Paryani and Nisha Lulla’s Superkicks began as an exclusive multi-brand sneaker retail stop for all sneakerheads in the country, to make up for the lack of sneaker availability back in 2018. But as sneaker culture blew up over the years, so did the presence of Superkicks, with outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad which marked the brand’s advent into apparel retail. We catch up with the sneaker enthusiast turned founder, Sangeet Paryani as he tells us about the journey of Superkicks in India’s burgeoning sneaker culture.

Somewhere between Gen Z’s vocal love for cultural expression and the Millennials’ fast-paced adaptation to fashion trends, Superkicks established itself as a leading fashion retail enterprise. From being the go-to for limited edition sneakers to its venture into streetwear apparel, the brand has become a noted voice for street style and sneaker culture in the country.

Also known for their engaging campaigns and events, Superkicks has often been an advocate for the larger cultural movement around streetwear. Their latest cosign endeavour is another step forward in the merging of culture and fashion, where the brand becomes a platform for the indie music scene in the country. Known to be a derivative of hip-hop culture, streetwear has always been closely related to the world of music. Superkick’s cosign aims to bring the two worlds together with their listening sessions with artists like Dhanji, Yashraj and Rebel 7. To further cultivate not just a loyal fan base for sneakers, but an audience for the cultural movement that surrounds streetwear.

“Superkicks have surely been one of the leading catalysts for driving the culture further and I’m quite proud of that more than anything else in my journey. I think we have logically progressed towards a space where it’s much more widely accepted as a culture. It will be great if the brands whose headquarters are sitting out of India, notice India and understand that we are growing, which I’m sure they are, and I believe that will lead to even more growth of this culture in India and will propel us to something that would normally relate to western countries.” notes Sangeet Paryani. As the world of streetwear constantly evolves as a fashion statement, homegrown brands like Superkicks haven’t been far behind on these global trends. Sangeet Paryani shares his insights on the growing sneaker culture in India, the cosign project and the birth of Superkicks.

Sangeet Paryani on the journey of Superkicks and sneaker culture

What are your views on the sneaker culture in India?

The sneaker culture in India has become an ever-changing, ever-evolving phenomenon & that’s what is great about it. Every year we see it evolve and morph into something completely new and unexpected. The best way I can frame it is that it’s an exciting industry and it majorly has to do with the general premiumization of the country, no matter which city you belong to, people are looking for a better lifestyle, and a better standard of living. Something we noticed is that maybe 4-5 years ago there was quite a gap between the sneaker trends here in India and what was happening in the West. So there was a little catching up to do for the trend to seek into our country, but now that gap has been completely closed to a point that whatever is trending abroad, one can see it being instantly accepted in India. I guess for the future the most exciting part of the sneaker culture in India will be that India will be the trendsetters, and I look forward to that.

How was Superkicks born, what motivated you to build it?

There are multiple reasons why & how Superkicks was born, an incident that led to the idea of Superkicks. Obviously, there is a history of my family being involved in the footwear industry. My father was the distributor for Adidas, footland and a bunch of other brands in Rajasthan for the past 25 years & we too have taken care of some Adidas brand outlets for quite some time. That was what piqued my interest in the category. I think the pivotal point, a Eureka moment was when I attended the first street show where Adidas were showcasing the kinds of sneakers that were gonna launch in the coming season, back in 2016. That was the first time I saw the show called the NMD, the Adidas original shoe and instantly fell in love with it. After some inquiry, I understood that a shoe like that belongs to a higher pedigree, has a controlled distribution, and sits well with the idea of a sneaker store. That’s what led to building a path now called Superkicks.

Tell us a bit about the limited edition luxury space that Superkicks has created in India for sneakers.

Superkicks started its journey in 2018, my aim was not to bring in the most coveted sneakers you could find alone, that is, of course, a reason to open the market to some cool sneakers you find outside the country like Yeezys, Jordans, but the main reason why I started Superkicks was to create a cultural space where like-minded people with similar tastes like me! I wanted to create a space where people like me could hang out & chill, talk about sneakers, and basketball, build the general culture about sneakers and also bring in a style quotient at a level where India wasn’t at that point in time. Once we got into this Pandora’s box of what can be done with Superkicks, we quickly realized that this could be a space where we could bring in a lot of coveted sneakers that you wouldn’t normally find in India and that itself as a journey was quite exciting. After 5 years of Superkicks, we have morphed into something of a lifestyle brand, it’s not just about sneakers it’s also about clothing and accessories, we have built our own apparel line which is widely loved by the people who are following Superkicks. We have made a loyal fanbase for Superkicks which we are more proud of than anything else.

How has the sneaker culture in India progressed over the years, and how has Gen Z affected the market?

I think it has been an exponential rise since I started in 2018 to now where we are. Initially, there was a lack of knowledge about this culture, people couldn’t understand why they couldn’t get a certain pair even after trying so many times. They didn’t understand the idea of how much of a controlled distribution this pair has, and the demand as compared to the supply. People also gravitated towards anything that was hyped up by the market that they are consuming on a regular basis, especially Instagram, but that is not the case anymore and that’s quite refreshing. It’s an indicator of the market maturing not just looking at hyped pairs like Jordans, they are also looking at basic regular stuff that adds a lot of style quotient to the wardrobe. Brands like A6, shoes like Sambas Airforces to Triple Y, are doing really well in this day and age. It gives you a hint that people are now consuming sneakers based on their personal style which is the kind of maturity the market needs and it’s great to see that happening now.

How does the offline vs online market battle work for Superkicks? Which has worked for the brand more?

Initially, when we started Superkicks, first with our Mumbai store, we consciously made a decision not to go online simultaneously, we wanted to make this a destination store, the hidden gem of a store that you should really visit, like an LBB listicle type of a store. I think it worked really well in our favour to start offline. We are really proud of how we have developed the offline business from one store to now four stores, in 5 years. I believe the stores have worked in their own way, of course during Covid, online business boomed a lot more and it contributed to about 80% of the entire business in 2020 and 2021, but from 2022 onwards it has now come back to a healthy mix of almost 50/50 between online and offline which is a really great space for us to be in. We really want people to come to our stores and make their purchases in stores more than online because you can get the entire experience and meet the people walking behind Superkicks, to understand what’s working, and what’s trending. Even if you don’t end up buying anything, I hope we give a holistic experience that is culturally led. But I also get the online route, our e-commerce website has also been pulling up the socks and doing interesting stuff, so much so that we do raffles online, we have a blog page on our website where you can read about the history of sneaker launches, and about our events. The other thing about our offline space is that we do have a lot of events and activities at our store which are culturally relevant and experiencing some of the events is a holistic experience we want to provide to our customers.

How does Superkicks plan on growing as an Indian brand, is it time to take on the global stage? What’s next for the brand?

We plan to do what we are doing best right now which is to engage with our consumers in the wildest way possible. We are known for cool ways of how we launch our products from creative raffles to in-store activations. We are known for how we do engagement activations and local collaborations too. We are also known for being extremely naive in our approach that pushes the sneaker culture in an Indian way. I like the space that we are in in terms of our growth plan. We are spouting more to first open a couple of more stores in India, to do more on the tech side of things to make it a little more tech-enabled. At some point, it would be great to venture beyond the limits of our country, but as of now, we are not looking at that. I think there is more work to do within the borders before we venture beyond that.

Tell us a little about Superkick’s new Cosign venture and how it gives indie musicians of India a platform. How closely related are culture and fashion?

Superkicks is a firm believer in the burgeoning strength of India’s independent music scene. Our mission is to empower these talented musicians by creating a dynamic platform that not only supports them but also serves as a bridge to new and diverse audiences. We are passionate about making a meaningful difference in the music landscape, where independent artists can shine and share their creativity with the world. Music and fashion are closely related cultures that borrow and share influences between the two on a regular basis, both on a global and local scale. Cosign is our attempt to further bridge the gap between music and fashion by bringing artists and streetwear culture closer together.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Superkicks