How stunning does Rosé of Blackpink look in Tiffany HardWear jewellery?

The latest Tiffany HardWear campaign features Rosé of Blackpink in modern, edgy jewellery.

Whether it is her latest venture as a baking vlogger on YouTube or her presence at Paris Fashion Week, everything Rosé of Blackpink does grabs attention. The singer, dancer and rapper has been in the limelight for her many talents but also for her extraordinary sense of style. She’s a heady mix of classic and grunge style, which is why when we spotted the K-pop star in Tiffany & Co.’s latest campaign we couldn’t help but swoon.

Rosé of Blackpink has been the global house ambassador for the luxury jewellery house since April 2021 and the new campaign firmly establishes her role. It’s her second Tiffany HardWear campaign and she looks elegant. Shot in a sparse space by Italian-American photographer, Mario Sorrenti, the Korean star’s photographs are poignant and poised. She brings her energy to the spread as she adorns diamond-adorned Tiffany Hardwear jewellery.

Debuted in 2017, the Tiffany HardWear is inspired by the iconic gauge link motif that from an archival 1971 bracelet. The industrial shape alludes to the power of New York City (where the campaign is shot) yet has a sophisticated, feminine vibe to it. Apart from the signature pavé diamond Tiffany HardWear styles, the new collection features striking links made of black titanium, 18k rose gold and diamonds.

The elegance of the diamond jewellery is highlighted by the power blacks certainly makes for a memorable picture.

All Images: Courtesy Tiffany & Co.