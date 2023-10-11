How these men’s fashion trends are changing the style quotient

Men’s fashion trends are pushing the boundaries of style off late. Drawing its aesthetic influence from the streets of urban New York to European grandeur and even blurring the lines of gender in fashion, today’s menswear is a culmination of heritage and expression. The world of fashion progresses with these trends that reimagine style for the modern man.

With newcomers like Aaron Esh showing gender-fluid designs in the Summer/Spring of 2024 along with noted names like Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood also mixing and matching silhouettes on the male frame, recent fashion weeks have seen most fashion houses revolve their menswear around female silhouettes and gender-fluid designs. The fashion scape for menswear is changing with bolder silhouettes and minimalistic designs. Fashion weeks also see minimalism and monochromatic looks at the forefront. Steeped in the history of evolution and the human silhouette, fashion aestheticism is seen accepting bolder and more experimental looks in men’s fashion.

From carefully embroidered haute couture to flashy experimental streetwear, the industry of fashion is known for redefining boundaries and constantly testing the limits of human aesthetic appeal in its search for new styles. Using clothing as the textile base, fashion has seen many advancements over the decades. Men’s fashion, often overlooked in the shadow of the more traditional women’s fashion, has been gaining steady popularity as a niche in itself. In 2023 the world of men’s fashion now reimagine mainstream boundaries in the industry.

10 Men’s Fashion Trends Taking Over 2023

1. Streetwear as a style quotient

There is no understatement in the fact that streetwear is here to stay! From donning oversized and comfy silhouettes only while lazing around to comfortable fashion becoming a global trend, Street style has come a long way in making a statement. A fashion subculture that started as a marriage of comfort and style, the street style quickly rose as the hallmark of Gen Z style. Now considered a wardrobe essential for men, letterman jackets, graphic tees, oversized hoodies, sneakers and baggy pants have become the fashion standard globally and say you accessorise it with a Cuban chain or occasional bucket hat, well, there you have the poster fashion-forward Gen Z man.

Street style is also synonymous with self-expression and a canvas for pop culture and art. Hints and episodes of hip-hop and skater culture, graffiti art and pop punk have been prevalent in clothing since the inception of streetwear in the 1970s in Urban America. The cultural expressions stand as the base of the fashion movement as a form of expression. Through collaborations with luxury brands streetwear traverses into high fashion as well, redefining luxury fashionwear. Streetwear has pushed the borders of today’s fashion in a marriage of culture and style, marking its place as a prevalent trend in menswear globally.

2. Utilitarian cargo pants

Originating from functional military work wear, cargo pants or combat pants are known for their utility and comfort in working areas. They are also known for their association with skateboarding or hip-hop culture outside of their military ties. But now functional pants are gradually finding their way into our everyday wardrobes. Baggy jeans or joggers might take up the banner of streetwear but the popular cargos form a niche of its own.

3. Sneaker spotlight on basketball shoes

What originated as a sports essential then has grown into a statement of luxury wear now. Basketball shoes and sneakers are not just confined to the court anymore, they have been re-imagined as style essentials for self-expression. Sports equipment turned into fashion items, and the sartorial prowess of shoes as a fashion form has been ingrained into the streetwear of today. Limited edition releases and rare designs have turned sneakers into a lucrative business for collector’s fashion items. The use of these shoes now blurs aesthetic borders, where sneakers are styled outside of casual settings with suits as they become a statement of luxury. The Jordan tag has become a symbol of high fashion footwear as sneakers become the new footwear.

4. Hip-hop-inspired jewellery

Earlier confined to a woman’s dresser, the use of jewellery is another growing trend in men’s fashion that is seen as revolutionary. The vast world of jewellery is being tapped into as an elevation of the world of men’s fashion. Streetwear in turn is also often accessorised with jewellery as part of the aesthetic. From Cuban chains to chunky rings, jewellery in street fashion is often influenced by hip-hop culture and pop-punk references to bling-out baggy looks. The jewellery adds the perfect touch of luxury and elevates the comfortable style of streetwear.

5. Old Money: The art of tailoring

In what would be considered the opposite end of the fashion spectrum from streetwear lies the world of tailored suits, polished shoes and classic accessories that are now referred to as the “old money” aesthetic. The growing fashion trend is the revival of a timeless classic of menswear inspired by the aristocracy and elegance of the 20th Century man. The aesthetic bases itself on the rediscovery of fine tailoring and fittings with an ode to the craftsmanship and quality of an era considered paramount to men’s fashion.

The Old Money trend is a nod to the elegance and heritage of men’s fashion. The core of the trend is the timelessness of fashion pieces as wardrobe staples. There is nothing that matches the sharp and crisp allure of a white dress shirt, a quality luxury watch, a rich leather belt and well-fitted suits. The old money aesthetic banks on the opulence of these fashion essentials that never go out of style. Reminiscent of a fashionable man’s era with a style that exudes luxury and refinement. Modelled after the vintage looks of the upper-class European, the look is often spotted in films from the 90’s.

The art of tailoring is highlighted under the trend, that vouches for quality clothing items that last. Now we have the modern man rediscovering this age-old tradition of fine tailoring by adding contemporary hints to the same. An expression of opulence, elegance and grace, the old-money aesthetic speaks volumes about vintage luxury. The trend is also characterised by its policy of less is more, quality over quantity in the sense that the subtlety of the garments speaks for themselves. Suave fashion that isn’t about displaying wealth by flaunting, but an embodiment of luxury as a discreet aspect of style is the hallmark of old money.

6. Gender Fluid Fashion

In the socially progressive world we live in today, it is no wonder that the constantly evolving fashion scene will experience a shift in that direction as well. Apart from young Yves Saint Laurent’s play on masculinity in women’s silhouette with his Le Smoking suit that broke the stereotypes of women’s fashion, the historically gender norm-confirming world of fashion has seen steady progress in its venture beyond the binary.

In recent years the trend of gender-fluid fashion has seen a cultural revolution in its acceptance with designers steeped in history also adopting the fashion movement. The endeavour to blur the line between male and female clothing has become an active fashion movement with multiple celebrities like Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Billy Smith and Jaden Smith as advocates for the same. Designers have reimagined silhouettes to give men the freedom to explore broader style aspects. Self-expression through clothing is at an all-time high with skirts and female silhouettes among other items becoming an active part of men’s wardrobes.

Gender-fluid fashion rises above designers and brands in a bid to awaken the fashionista in each individual trying to find a form of self-expression. Not limited to the aspects of either menswear or womenswear, outfits may be designed to be gender fluid in various ways. With the right addition of blouses, skirts and other women’s fashion essentials many men have pushed the borders of fashion with gender-fluid fits. Many men often shop in the women’s section to find clothing that sets the right silhouettes for their outfits in another aspect of the fashion trend. This borderless growth in fashion aesthetics is the revolution brought about by Gender-fluid fashion.

Designers and fashion houses like Gucci and Louis Vuitton also embrace the trend with skirts, blouses and dresses featured in men’s collections and on male models on the runway. With the rise of gender-inclusive labels like Telfar and Harris Reed as well as entering the sect of mainstream fashion retail with Zara and H&M, Gender-fluid fashion has become a generational trend in fashion that continues to grow every day.

This movement challenges the traditional rules of what men can wear and how one can truly express themselves through the means of fashion. With the use of more fluid silhouettes, with neutral shapes and cuts highlighting the clothing or simply incorporating feminine clothing items into men’s wardrobes at its foundation. Gender-fluid fashion paves the way for a new era of fashion, inclusivity and self-expression.

7. Fashion-forward sustainability

Next up we have sustainability, one concept widely talked about today. As the environment deteriorates the world has collectively awoken to the goodness of sustainability. The fashion world too, historically known for its extensive exploration of materials for clothing made from the skins of animals, has collectively taken a step back from such fabrics and stepped forward towards conscious sustainability, and the domain of menswear seems to embrace this ethically driven choice quite efficiently.

The trend not only works to an ethical advantage but also fits the increasingly popular concept of circular fashion that extends the life of clothing. Repair, reselling and recycling programs have gained traction along with second-hand vintage thrifting, which not only keeps one’s favourite pieces in circulation longer but also offers versatile new style choices. These sustainable pieces are an investment as they stay as long-term functional wardrobe essentials.

With the use of more organic materials like cotton and hemp to recycled polyester, eco-friendly fabrics that are sustainable while adding comfort to style these clothes. This recent shift in men’s fashion to more conscious choices has been another fashion-forward movement globally, that has not only elevated comfortable style, but added to the environment and given the local artisans a much-needed fashion platform. These eco-friendly fashion choices marry ethics and aesthetics for a more responsible industry

Many celebrities have also risen to support the sustainable fashion cause such as Leonardo DiCaprio who is known for his environmental activism, and also invests in sustainable fashion brands like Allbirds and Diamond Foundry. Musician Pharrell Williams is the co-owner of a brand known for its commitment to sustainability, G-Star RAW. These are but a few of the men around the world who advocate the cause of sustainable fashion. The likes of global leader like Prince Charles have also risen to support multiple sustainable fashion initiatives. No longer a niche, this men’s fashion trend is a global shift towards a more conscious and aware style choice.

8. Khadi

Khadi, the handwoven fabric with its rich Indian cultural heritage is rising in its prominence as not only a multipurpose fashionable fabric but also due to its sustainable origins. Khadi is being incorporated into men’s wardrobes due to its airy designs and comfort while also adding to minimal aesthetics. The sustainable properties of Khadi fashion are its eco-friendly production, hand woven with the help of local artisans.

Supporting Khadi doubly supports employment opportunities in rural areas, as the materials sustain traditional local artisanry. Preserving cultural heritage and nature, the goodness of Khadi as an addition to fashion is being realised globally with Khadi pants, shirts and kurtas gaining popularity. Many brands have turned to the use of Khadi in their products as a more conscious effort to elevate fashion standards ethically.

9. Minimalism over Logomania

The aesthetic appeal of minimalism is an aspect of fashion that has been a constant battle between logomania and overt expressionism, or at times a culmination of the two. However, recent trends in men’s fashion show the scale tipping. Minimalism has become a glaring theme in all aspects of design and a popular part of current lifestyle trends, from the interiors of Patrick Bateman’s room in American Psycho to everyday Muji products that keep minimalism as a central aspect of their design. Brands like Calvin Klein have been a long-time example of what minimalistic fashion brings to the table. Designers globally have incorporated minimalistic silhouettes to their latest menswear lines as well.

In the fast-paced world of men’s fashion today minimalistic style has been incorporated as a timeless option. The designs are simple with clean lines and quality looks, modelled after the concept of less is more. It settles for making a statement with clean and classy aesthetics, uncluttered and using everyday basics to be styled into daily life while making an impact. The elegance of minimalistic fashion also stems from its use of neutral colours, usually using shades of white, black, grey and beige as the basic colour palette. It not only keeps your choices simple yet versatile it also promotes sustainability as the minimalistic man will invest in long-standing quality pieces.

As a fashion trend, the concept of minimalism may seem limiting, however, there is ample room for experimentation be it through pairing or the use of fabrics, and can tailor their outfits according to their tastes. Revolving around the concept of wardrobe essentials, minimalism is intertwined with trends like sustainability or the old-money aesthetic. The possibility of minimalistic fashion is wide be it the use of clean lines and silhouettes or the mastery of monochromatic style, it is a timeless fashion trend for men that builds on their personal style.

Minimalistic fashion embraces elegance and sophistication in a reminder of the constant beauty of simplicity. In man’s search for timeless fashion, minimalistic fashion will stay a relevant trend in the fashion scene.

10. Ribbed tank tops

The ribbed tank top is a simple, minimalistic piece of clothing that has seen a tremendous surge in popularity in men’s fashion. The ribbed top has gone from an inner vest to a fashion staple globally with multiple celebrities styling the piece. Also referred to as the “wifebeater”, referencing the negative stereotype of the white ribbed tank top as the common outfit for abusive husbands that can be drawn from its popular cinema portrayal in the likes of Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull.

However, the simple piece has seen its share on the global stage of fashion with it being one of the iconic Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury’s most popular outfits from his Live Aid concert in July 1985. In today’s fashion scene, the popularity of the ribbed tank top is seeing exponential growth with its place as a style staple solidified. The minimalistic piece can be styled in multiple ways and is used for its versatility as a style essential. Many celebrities like Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are seen regularly in the piece. The ribbed tank top has not just become an everyday comfortable style essential for a man’s wardrobe but is also styled with suits and jackets for more contemporary silhouettes.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy MSFTSrep.