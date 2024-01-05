Ins and Outs: 2024 style commandments for men from India’s top stylists

The time for resolutions is nigh, gentlemen – here’s a handy guide of ‘Ins’ and ‘Outs’ for those gearing up to rock their style game this year.

Ah, January. When the whole world is at its disciplined best, tiny little resolutions are jotted down neatly in their journals. Fitness centres across the world witness a massive rise in new joiners, individuals start waking up early and visiting the park next door that they haven’t entered since last January. And then, there are our fashion resolutions. No more Crocs this year, we say—no more shabby dressing or wearing pyjamas outside of home.

If, like us, you’re aiming to amp up your style game this year, you’d do well to heed these four stylists who share their menswear ins and outs for 2024.

Edward Lalrempuia:

Noted stylist Edward Lalrempuia, who has previously held the position of Fashion Director at Harper’s Bazaar India, Fashion Editor at Vogue India, and Fashion Stylist at Elle India, believes that cropped jackets are in and crocs are out, amongst other things.

In:

– Tailoring

– Cropped jackets

– Short shorts

– Leather Sandals

– Well-fitted denims

– Ties

– Fancy watches

Out:

– Crocs

– Oversized anything

– Bling

– Being Late

– Being overdressed

Isha Bhansali:

Isha Bhansali, the stylist behind some of Bollywood’s most memorable looks and the one who’s helped ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana really up his style game, would like us to bid adieu to track sole shoes and say hello to straighter silhouettes.

In:

– Bags and more bags for men

– Straighter silhouettes

– Quiet luxury for men

– Belts are out

– Square-shaped shoes

Out:

– Sneakers with suits

– Track sole shoes

– Can we stop the skinny ankle-length pants with no socks, please?

– The Apple Watches don’t go with everything!

– Short suits – blazer with shorts

Amandeep Kaur:

Ace image consultant and Former Fashion Editor at Cosmopolitan India, Amandeep Kaur is Vicky Kaushal’s go-to stylist and has helped him find his personal style. According to her, ’70s fashion is in’ while ripped denims are definitely out.

In:

– Vest

– Shorts

– Double-breasted suits

– Chelsea boots

– Ties

– Coord sets

– Relaxed tailoring

– Preppy styling

– Sequins

– ’70s fashion

– Tweed

– Vintage watches

– Pastels

Out:

– Sheer

– Shirtless suits

– Cropped blazers

– Men in a skirt and corset

– Chunky shoes

– No show socks/ no socks shoes

– Exaggerated collar

– Ripped denim

– Skinny silhouettes

– Cutouts

Rahul Vijay:

Popular stylist and former Fashion Editor at GQ India, Rahul Vijay is a definitive voice when it comes to menswear styling. He says that playful motifs are out and he’d love to see more football jerseys.

In:

– Football Jerseys

– Shorts

– Double-breasted suits (classic Giorgio Armani pinstripes!)

– Vests

– Vintage watches

– Cartier Tank

– Signets

– Colour Blocking (take the quiet luxury route: beiges with blues, tans with rust)

– Tenniscore (hello, Gamechangers!)

– Cowboy boots (take notes from Bhidu i.e. Jackie Shroff)

– Silk shirts (debonair on the rise)

– Sequins!

– XXL pants

Out:

– Suits without shirts

– Bright colours

– Playful motifs

– Evening shoes without socks (A blasphemy)

– Sheer

– Camp collars

– Half sleeves

– No break-in trousers

– Neckchains that solve no purpose!

– Tassel shoes

– Boxy fits

– Varsity

– Leather jackets

– Booking multiple stylists for one job!

Well, there you go. It’s a pretty comprehensive list, and while these ace stylists agree on a few points, they are bound to differ on some. However, at the end of the day, style is a personal thing, so be sure to wear what makes you comfortable… as long as you’re not wearing denims that are choking your thighs. Seriously, don’t do that.