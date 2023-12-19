In conversation with designer Anushka Khanna on fashion and ease

Mumbai-based designer Anushka Khanna’s pieces are a meeting of her Indian heritage with a global perspective, that has established the label both in India and abroad. With design synonymous with a love of colour and the added sensibilities of embroidery and prints, her bespoke creations cater to Indian embroidery with international silhouettes. Her designs revolve around the elements of elegance with ease.

Anushka Khanna’s motto says #allthecoolgirlswearanushkakhanna; and rightfully so as her latest festive collection, Luminescence is the talk of B town’s it girlies. From actress Ananya Pandey to the recent block-buster Animal star, Rashmika Mandanna, donning the bright yellow of Luminescence, the elegant silhouettes make for the perfect elegant yet celebratory fit. Anushka Khanna’s designs aren’t a stranger when it comes to celebrity outfits having been worn by several celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt who was also the face of her campaign. We talked to the couture specialist as she walked us through her design process.

Anushka Khanna on her design ethos and process:

Since every brand has a certain set of ethos to follow, tell us what are the design ethos that you follow. What is the mood board like for Anushka Khanna’s designs?

Our design ethos is easy, celebratory clothes. For us, it has to be comfortable, it has to have a fluidity and sense of ease, these are clothes you can dance in all night. Colour is something we love to play with too. And our intricate surface texturing and finishing touches, show a strong focus on quality. Our clothes are separates that can be worn together or paired with other pieces to create versatile looks. Our moodboard is filled with references from travel to archival images from the 70s to architectural and design images.

Your designs are mostly synonymous with bold hues and loads of layers so tell us what is the inspiration behind the same?

Again, it goes back to making clothes that have ease. There’s a languid element to my designs. I always think of the woman I am designing for – what’s going to make her feel the best? What’s going to feel good against her skin? What’s going to allow her to dance the night away? And most importantly, what’s going to not lie in her closet – what are the pieces she is going to go back to again and again, and wear in different, unique ways to represent her personality?

What is Anushka Khanna’s design process?

I usually start with one reference point and then build on it – in the past Studio 54 and Studio 29, the famous Mumbai nightclub were on my moodboard, another season was a collaboration with the artist Rewati Shahani. For this time, it was colour and also tailoring, but again in a very fluid way. You’ll see long lean jackets and even waistcoats in this festive collection – but done in Anushka Khanna style.

How do you think the Indian fashion landscape has changed over the years and where is it now??

Oh wow, in so many ways. I think storytelling is so much more important now. I think there’s a strong focus on clothes that can be worn again and again, which I love and which has always been the core of our DNA. We are all about building blocks in a woman’s wardrobe. We were also one of the first to spotlight our girl tribe and all the incredible real women who wore our clothes, with our hashtag #allthecoolgirlswearanushkakhanna.

What is your style aesthetic like and how do you incorporate that in your designs?

It’s changed over the years. After becoming a mum, I have a lot less time, so I want clothes that fit beautifully, are easy to wear, and make me feel good. I’m all about fabrication and quality in my wardrobe and my designs. I love the ease of a co-ord set, I’m obsessed with waistcoats currently and for festive, a monotone sari is the chicest. All this translates to my moodboard and collection.

What’s next for Anushka Khanna, the label?

So much! We’re back in full throttle in the studio, working on a very cool, pret collection, which defines ease. We are also working towards some cool collaborations – so stay tuned!

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Anushka Khanna