In conversation with Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani on Bulgari’s luxury innovations| Exclusive

In the world of haute horlogerie, where tradition meets innovation, Bulgari continues to push boundaries and redefine the very essence of watchmaking. This year, at the prestigious Geneva Watch Days 2023, Bulgari Horlogerie SA unveiled an array of extraordinary timepieces that captured the imagination of watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

From the Octo Finissimo CarbonGold series that artfully marries high-tech anthracite carbon with opulent gold accents, to the mesmerizing Serpenti Misteriosi watches that seamlessly blend high jewelry with mechanical movements, and the enchanting Monete Catene secret watches that elevate ancient coins to new heights of luxury, Bulgari’s new releases celebrate the union of craftsmanship, creativity, and technical expertise.

In an interview with Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, the Product Creation Executive Director at Bulgari Horlogerie SA, we gain insights into the creative process behind these horological marvels. Fabrizio sheds light on how the Octo Finissimo CarbonGold series harmonizes materials and aesthetics, the ingenious blend of jewellery and mechanics in Serpenti Misteriosi, and the delicate balance of history and modernity in Monete Catene. He shares how Bulgari’s designers navigate constraints, incorporate heritage, and infuse innovation into their creations, bringing forth watches that capture the essence of Bulgari’s unique vision.

In conversation with Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani:

The Octo Finissimo CarbonGold series introduces an intriguing blend of materials. How did you approach designing these models to balance the technical aspects with the aesthetics of carbon and gold?

When crafting the Octo Finissimo CarbonGold series, our approach focused on achieving a harmonious fusion of materials, without being overly constrained by technical considerations. We aimed for seamless functionality and captivating aesthetics. Reflecting on our heritage, we began with inspiration from plastic watches in the 1980s. This journey led to the use of forged carbon for the case and bracelet, with solid gold bridges in the movement, marking a first for the Octo Finissimo series. Collaboration and refinement were key, with a focus on aesthetics and wearability. Technical constraints emerged during production, leading to a new bracelet design and the use of titanium for enhanced performance and design integrity.

The Serpenti Misteriosi watches blend the iconic serpent motif with high jewelry and mechanical movements. Can you share insights into how you design these pieces to maintain both functionality and visual appeal?

Designing the Serpenti Misteriosi watches is a seamless blend of Bulgari’s heritage, mechanical expertise, and artistic sensibilities. The journey began with mechanical movements becoming available as our watchmaking expertise grew. The Piccolissimo movement now graces our ladies’ watches, echoing our initial creations from the 1950s. This fusion of mechanical and jewellery craftsmanship effortlessly integrates elements like the serpent’s head, which acts as a disguise for functional aspects, allowing for transformative experiences. The blend of these elements reflects decades of experience and craftsmanship.

Is Piccolissimo the smallest mechanical movement? How do you balance the elegance of the serpent motif with accommodating the micro-mechanical movement?

Piccolissimo, though not the smallest mechanical movement available, was purposefully designed for adaptability. Unlike some alternative movements with similar dimensions in the market, Piccolissimo’s round shape and specific technical attributes were crafted to ensure compatibility with various watch forms and designs. This approach allowed for the seamless integration of Piccolissimo into Serpenti watches while preserving the motif’s elegance.

The Monete Catene watches bridge the gap between ancient coins and modern luxury. What were the creative considerations while incorporating these historical elements into the design?

The fusion of ancient coins and modern luxury in the Monete Catene watches was guided by Bulgari’s reverence for its heritage. Gourmet chains and coins played pivotal roles, with a deep respect for tradition intertwined with innovation. Gourmet chains became an extension of our identity, bridging the past with the present. The octagonal shape, inspired by historical coin collections, merged with Bulgari’s design language to ensure a harmonious marriage of aesthetics. Craftsmanship reflected Bulgari’s commitment to refined design, honouring tradition while forging ahead in luxury watchmaking.

When designing the Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Automatic and Perpetual Calendar, how did you approach creating a design that showcases the distinctive features of both the carbon case and the luxurious gold accents?

In crafting the Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Automatic and Perpetual Calendar, we aimed to harmoniously unite carbon and gold, creating a captivating visual symphony. While both models share a common essence and structural build, the Perpetual Calendar variant has its distinct dial design and intricate movement. Gold accents distinguish these models, with elements like the gold crown and solid gold bridges in the movement, adding a touch of opulence. These elements form a cohesive aesthetic thread that seamlessly weaves them together.

Can you tell us about the underlying inspiration and theme behind Bulgari’s 2023 watch collection, particularly focusing on the concept of duality in nature?

Bulgari’s 2023 watch collection draws inspiration from the concept of duality, offering two distinct variations of Piccolissimo watches. The Single watch represents minimalistic charm, while the Dual watch delves into the complexity of multiple coins, symbolizing global connections in modern life. This theme unfolds through our timepieces, capturing the essence of duality in tangible forms.

The Octo Finissimo series has been a testament to Bulgari’s pursuit of innovation. Could you share more about how you decide on the unique materials and textures that are being introduced each year?

The Octo Finissimo series reflects Bulgari’s relentless pursuit of innovation. Each year, we embrace challenges as opportunities and constraints as creative catalysts. Unique materials and textures are chosen based on creative exploration. Often, constraints lead to the discovery of novel materials and textures, igniting fresh creativity. Our design process celebrates the distinctive facets of each material, refining them to create a harmonious symphony of design. The pursuit of innovation is an ever-evolving journey, honouring design excellence and heritage.

How would you explain the role of a product designer in watchmaking?

A product designer in watchmaking is an artist navigating the intersection of art and engineering. They shape timepieces, encapsulating a brand’s DNA into tangible expressions of luxury.Designers balance creativity with practicality, working within the parameters of production, materials, and functionality. Their role is pivotal in defining the essence of design in horology.

With Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani’s insights, we gain a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship, innovation, and artistic ingenuity that define Bulgari’s horological marvels. The intricate interplay of materials, mechanics, and design elements continues to shape Bulgari’s legacy in the world of haute horlogerie

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Bulgari