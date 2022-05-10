Italian luxury brand Tod’s extends its stay in India with Reliance Brands

Adding another feather to its cap, Reliance Brands (RBL) announced the signing of an agreement to be the India franchisee of Tod’s Spa. The Indian conglomerate will now be able to sell footwear, bags, and accessories of the Italian lifestyle brand and extend the brand’s stay in the country.

The iconic Tod’s loafers have been a must-have item amongst the affluent because of their rich quality and comfort and are one of the many reasons for the brand’s success. Founded by Filippo Della Valle in 20’s Italy as a small shoemaking workshop that later produced shoes private label shoes for American labels such as Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue. The brand firmly established itself in the 70s once it started selling shoes under its own label.

Reliance Brands Limited to be India franchisee of Tod’s Spa:

The Italian leather goods company has been present in India since 20008 with standalone stores in DLF Emporio mall in New Delhi and Palladium Mall in Mumbai, and online on Reliance Brands-owned Ajio e-commerce platform. This long-term franchise agreement will mean that the management of existing channels will be taken over by RBL who will also work on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market.

In the recent past, Reliance Brands has been rapidly acquiring and forgoing partnerships with both Indian and international brands. Adding Tod’s to it coterie is then definitely a step in that direction. “Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself on the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market,” shared Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

All Images: Courtesy Reliances Brands Limted.