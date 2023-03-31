facebook
Home > Style > J’adore: Dior’s Fall Showcase was an ode to Indian craftsmanship and its global influence
J’adore: Dior’s Fall Showcase was an ode to Indian craftsmanship and its global influence
Style
31 Mar 2023 07:37 PM

J’adore: Dior’s Fall Showcase was an ode to Indian craftsmanship and its global influence

Analita Seth
Managing Editor
The fashion industry in India went into a frenzy when Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri announced a standalone showcase of the house’s Fall 2023 collection in India. The first of its kind, the Dior showcase was a historic moment, appraising the relationship Dior shares with India and its craft.

Dior Fall 2023 Showcase in Mumbai:

Dior-India-Show
A new ingenious way of expressing its Fall sartorial line, Dior made its way to India for the first time, to showcase its upcoming collection. A grand affair against the heritage backdrop of the Gateway of India, the Dior showcase put the spotlight on the protagonist of the line, the intricate embroidery that is handcrafted by Indian artisans at the Chanakya atelier. The non-profit organisation Chanakya School of Craft and the ateliers were founded by Karishma Swali. It has been a source of emancipation for many artisans, especially women who sought empowerment in the country.
Maria Grazia Chiuri chose colour palettes, materials and textures that define the root culture of the subcontinent. The era of the Rani Pink, yellow, green, and purple continued as the line paid homage to Marc Bohan, the man who revolutionised design at Dior in his third year-long career with the house.
Talking of the collection, Dior’s Fall Showcase oscillated from the bright shades of pink, yellow, and purple to the classic fall palette of muted browns, blacks and greys. A line of skirts and dresses inspired by the traditional saree, layered with coats and jackets, the line incorporated easy silhouetted with a touch of classic lines in its core designs. With a canvas so perfect, the intricate embroidery and sequin work stood out as an ode to the Indian artisans and the collaborative narrative of the brand with the subcontinent.
A spectacle with history in the background and stories of art in the forefront, the Dior showcase marks a significant step forward for the global recognition of Indian handicrafts and artisans. The show and line were lauded by some of the most influential names in the world of fashion, within India and around the world.
The front row at the Dior showcase was filled with the crème de la crème of the Indian fashion and film industry with the legendary Rekha wearing her signature Kanjeevaram drapes and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stepping up in an all-Dior ensemble and vintage jewellery. The Dior  show was also attended by Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Maisie Williams, Ashley Simone, Imran Amed, Raja Kumari, Mira Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Princess Gauravi Kumari and Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur amongst others.
Alex Rivière

 

Ananya Panday

 

Anoushka Shankar

 

Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma

 

Athiya Shetty

 

Beatrice Borromeo

 

Blanca Miro

 

Camille Cottin

 

Cara Delevingne

 

Celeste Epiphany Waite

 

Charithra Chandran

 

Deva Cassel

 

Diana Penty

 

Elizabeth Von Guttman

 

Ella Richards

 

Freida Pinto

 

Indrani Dasgupta

 

Jeanne Damas

 

Jessie Buckley

 

Juliette Armanet

 

Karisma Kapoor

 

Karlie Kloss

 

Khushi Kapoor

 

Laetitia Casta

 

Lakshmi Menon

 

Liza Koshy

 

Lucie de La Falaise

 

Maisie Williams

 

Maria de la Orden

 

Mathilde Warnier

 

Mickalene Thomas

 

Mira Rapjut Kapoor

 

Naomi Ackie

 

Poorna Jagannathan

 

Rekha

 

Sabine Getty

 

Satheene Sednaoui

 

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

 

Simone Ashley

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

 

Sofia Achaval de Montaigu

 

Sonam Kapoor

 

Ujjwala Raut

 

Yara Shahidi

 

Zita d’Hauteville
Dior Christian Dior Taj Mahal Hotel Mumbai Mumbai Gateway of India
J’adore: Dior’s Fall Showcase was an ode to Indian craftsmanship and its global influence

Analita Seth

Managing Editor

Analita Seth has previously worked as an entertainment journalist with Filmfare. When off duty, she's either binging on some true crime documentary, exploring new eateries around town, day-dreaming about travelling to cities on her bucketlist or scrolling through make-up tutorials on social media.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.