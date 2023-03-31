J’adore: Dior’s Fall Showcase was an ode to Indian craftsmanship and its global influence

The fashion industry in India went into a frenzy when Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri announced a standalone showcase of the house’s Fall 2023 collection in India. The first of its kind, the Dior showcase was a historic moment, appraising the relationship Dior shares with India and its craft.

Dior Fall 2023 Showcase in Mumbai:

A new ingenious way of expressing its Fall sartorial line, Dior made its way to India for the first time, to showcase its upcoming collection. A grand affair against the heritage backdrop of the Gateway of India, the Dior showcase put the spotlight on the protagonist of the line, the intricate embroidery that is handcrafted by Indian artisans at the Chanakya atelier. The non-profit organisation Chanakya School of Craft and the ateliers were founded by Karishma Swali. It has been a source of emancipation for many artisans, especially women who sought empowerment in the country.

Maria Grazia Chiuri chose colour palettes, materials and textures that define the root culture of the subcontinent. The era of the Rani Pink, yellow, green, and purple continued as the line paid homage to Marc Bohan, the man who revolutionised design at Dior in his third year-long career with the house.

Talking of the collection, Dior’s Fall Showcase oscillated from the bright shades of pink, yellow, and purple to the classic fall palette of muted browns, blacks and greys. A line of skirts and dresses inspired by the traditional saree, layered with coats and jackets, the line incorporated easy silhouetted with a touch of classic lines in its core designs. With a canvas so perfect, the intricate embroidery and sequin work stood out as an ode to the Indian artisans and the collaborative narrative of the brand with the subcontinent.

A spectacle with history in the background and stories of art in the forefront, the Dior showcase marks a significant step forward for the global recognition of Indian handicrafts and artisans. The show and line were lauded by some of the most influential names in the world of fashion, within India and around the world.