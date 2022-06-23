It’s getting hot in here as Janhvi Kapoor turns that bling on with her shimmery attires!

Wear your light blocking lens as we have a few shots of Janhvi Kapoor in shimmery attire that are sure to leave you blinded. shine to your party wardrobe. Building blocks of a great party look, these are the pieces to screenshot and save now.

Going overboard with one’s sartorial choices is definitely the new trend followed by several fashion enthusiasts out there. And just to second that thought we have the stunning B-town divas to back us up there. Especially, the millennial clan in Bollywood has their own way of spicing things up and making a mark on the gram with their trending ensembles these days. Speaking of which, one of the hot-shot millennials on the Bollywood block is raising the temperature with her blingy attires. Yes, you guessed it right, it is one of the Kapoor girls, Janhvi Kapoor.

The actress is no stranger to going all-in for over-the-top ensembles and carrying them with the utmost class. Likewise, if you’ve been quite actively stalking the diva on the gram you’d know that lately, she’s into some bling and shimmery attires. So, without any further delay let us cut short on the build-up and witness Janhvi Kapoor in shimmery attires.

Janhvi Kapoor in shimmery attires

A plush pink palette

Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to take that perfect insta shot and woo her fans over with her alluring ensembles. It is definitely a delight to spot Janhvi Kapoor in shimmery attires as she has the ability to pull them off like a boss. The actress recently posted a blingy image of herself in a pink backless shimmer dress. She was all dolled up in a shining bodycon attire with minimal accessories and flawless makeup, giving company to her lovely sisters.

Shimmer on point!

Next up in line we have another stunner from Janhvi Kapoor’s shimmer wardrobe. The ace actress continues her obsession for shimmer and the colour pink, by donning a sexy halter neck slit gown from Manish Malhotra couture for Karan Johar’s 50th bash. Kapoor exuded a glamorous vibe in that shimmer outfit adhering to the theme of the soiree.

Bright and beaming

Shifting the lens from blushy pinks to a darker tone, we have this diva acing a gorgeous piece from Alexandre Vauthier. The deep-neck, front-slit burgundy gown sure adds a whole lot of spice to her series of shimmery dresses. Kapoor donned this hot-shot ensemble for the much-awaited episode of Koffee With Karan, so stay tuned to witness this magical outfit live on the couch.

Pattern play

Continuing the streak of shiny ensembles Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in this patterned shimmer dress from Manish Malhotra Couture. From the colour combination to the vibe she carries the ensemble with, all of this marks the highlight of her look.

Dolled up in diamonds

Now this one looks nothing less than a walking diamond, Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to flaunt a bodycon dress with embellishments and shimmer all over it. This floor-length dress from Falguni Peacock, is all blingy and shiny giving us a stunner addition to Janhvi’s shimmery style.

Bold in black

Lastly, we had to end it with the bold hue, Black! No one can ever go wrong with the colour black, especially when it comes to the millennials of Bollywood. This all-black sequined suit looks like a trend one can never get over. So, kudos to the diva for adding her charm in these blingy attires, and that too with utmost oomph.

All images courtesy: Instagram