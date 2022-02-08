10 Indian jewellery brands that are stealing hearts this Valentine’s Day

Jewellery is a popular option when it comes to showering love on valentines day but that doesn’t negate that gift giving is equal parts exciting and stressful. Knowing what brands should be on your radar is a must and here’s making your life a little easier with a list of Indian jewellery brands you should take notice of while gift shopping.

Come Valentine’s Day, brands roll out campaigns for new launches embracing the ever powerful feeling of love, and so begins the race to find the perfect gift. To some the idea of gifting jewellery may be old school but there is no denying that a precious trinket specially chosen by a significant other is a truly heartwarming addition to a night guaranteed with love.

Jewellery may well and truly be a step in the right direction for those confused on what to buy for their valentines this year and whether you are a master in choosing the perfect earrings or just dipping your toe in this festival of love, here are 10 Indian jewellery brands that will solve all your woes of jewellery shopping for your lady love

Best Indian jewellery brands for Valentine’s Day gifting

1. Tanzire

Tanzire has become a one stop shop for handmade demi fine jewellery since its conception in 2019. Each piece comes with a story that celebrates the artisan who crafted it and the best way to describe them is as ‘wearable art’ crafted using eco-conscious raw materials. The brand is even hosting a sale especially for Valentine’s Day 2022 so go on ahead and find an extraordinary treasure for your valentine .

2. Her Story Jewels

This Mumbai-based Indian jewellery brand digs deep into self-expression and creates collections that are far more than just beautiful designs and craftsmanship. With a gorgeous collection of fine design expressed through a discovery of raw and real emotions, their solitaire rings are a spectacular addition for any event.

3. Jindal Jewellers

If your special someone gravitates more towards classic and timeless designs, Jindal Jewellers should definitely be on your radar this valentines day. The brand offers a beautiful collection laced with grandeur to add the perfect amount of bling to any outfit. Their jewellery pieces speak for themselves with a message of beauty and perfection.

4. Eurumme

Eurumme, a New Delhi label brings a level of rawness to its jewellery. Their designs exude a certain roughness that maintains their core ideology that ‘imperfect is beautiful’. If you’re looking to gift a one of a kind piece to a one of a kind valentine, Eurumme offers super lightweight, comfortable, and easy to style jewellery that has increasingly become a cult favourite amongst celebrities.

5. RK Jewellers

RK jewellers latest collection embraces the fluid emotions of love with exclusive spell binding designs. Having delicate heart motifs, minimalist yet statement pieces, dainty and contemporary creations, the collection is sure to appease every jewellery lover’s heart. With an entire range inspired by love, what better place to find the perfect gift for your sweetheart!

6. Legend Amrapali

Legend Amrapali offers the perfect gift for a modern woman, elegant, minimal and luxurious jewellery that covets a spot in every contemporary Indian women’s jewellery box. This valentines day, surprise your significant other with heartfelt pieces that express individuality in timeless designs and legendary style.

7. Nornament

Nornament carries a wide range of fine jewellery crafted from innovative and textured material that lend an air of exceptional creativity. Their designs range from classic and contemporary creations that fit into a class of themselves to daily wear jewellery with modern aesthetic that make for gorgeous gifts.

8. DiAi Designs

For this day of love, DiAi Designs offers a brilliant range of modern, affordable and sustainable fine jewelry with dainty designs for magical evenings. The brand aims to provide affordable and sustainable creations that are sure to steal hearts and express that every woman deserves a little luxury.

9. Outhouse

Outhouse brings home the spirit of Valentine’s day with their exceptional creations of ‘Charmes Des Celeste’. This bridge jewellery house offers pieces filled with spellbinding love, crafted with intricacy and timeless charm that bring to life the true expression of love. With gorgeous ecru & Keshi pearls wrapped in yellow gold, outhouse is definitely one for the jewellery boxes.

10. Prakshi

Prakshi started in 2014 with a goal to become the IT brand for today’s woman. It brings an air of millennial mindset to all its minimal and clean crafted jewellery. To celebrate Valentine’s day, Prakshi has launched a new collection where they’ve taken the wisdom from all their previous endeavours and designed a new selection that is inherently genderfluid. The brand stands behind the fact that jewellery has in fact always been gender free and anybody can be pampered with it.

Hero Image : Courtesy Her Story Jewels. Featured Image : Courtesy Eurumme Instagram