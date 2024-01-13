10 Jewellery designers on the trends they foresee going big in 2024

Jewellery can be classic, iconic or simply a having a moment, whatever the case the fact remains that a beautiful well-made piece of jewellery can last a lifetime. Thereby, making it necessary that we invest in pieces that bring us joy. Tasked with this responsibility we ask the makers of the country’s most coveted jewels to share the best of what’s in store for jewellery in 2024. We lay down the top jewellery trends of 2024 and how these stylish pieces promise to be the bright sparks in your collection for a long, long time.
At the Golden Globes this year, we saw Rachel Brosnahan team her Sergio Hudson gown with a scarlet bow, Allison Williams added a sparkly bow to her Giambattista Valli dress and so did Sarah Snook and Zoe Lister-Jones, the list of celebrities, influencers and fashion girlies sporting the style is endless. It’s for this reason, that the trend has trickled down to jewellery as well with Victorian pieces finding a revival. Alternatively, if you find yourself leaning towards pieces that fit into the longevity bracket while still making it to our jewellery trend report for 2024, then minimalistic styles like stacked bracelets and chokers will have you intrigued. These jewellery trends are derived from contemporary cultural outtakes and are worthy of pondering before you pick your jewels for 2024.
Top Jewellery Trends of 2024 according to jewellery experts and designers:
In the upcoming year, I anticipate the resurgence of bow-shaped jewellery, capturing hearts with its timeless charm. This classic motif, symbolizing grace and femininity, is set to evolve in 2024. From personalised pieces to statement accessories, bows promise to redefine elegance and celebrate individual style trends.
– Gunjan Jain (Flourish by Gunjan Jain)
Big-sized polki set in more modern bold settings have been very popular and seem like they’re here to stay. The quality and size of the stone have taken centre stage. Essentially, there has been a shift from just large sets to large, clean, investable pieces (starting from one carat and going upwards) making up a set. Pieces matched in perfection to adjoining pieces, surrounded by baguettes, to give them contemporary finishes. A guluband style necklace paired with a similar choker is a style I’m excited to see on brides. We are trying to modify the image of the very popular Navratan, which was seen as traditional, into something that’s modern-day India. Think of an Indian version of the tutti frutti collection. I see brides open to experimenting not just with stones, but with the silhouette of the necklace. I’m happy to see less screen influence and a more investable strategy in the minds of buyers. As a jeweller, I do advise my clients to think long-term and in a culture where red and green mean magic, the ruby and emerald will never leave the spotlight.
– Umang Gupta (Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers, Dariba Kalan)
In the world of jewellery, 2024 is shaping up to be a year of exploration, where tradition meets innovation, and self-expression takes centre stage. After all, jewellery is not just an accessory; it’s a reflection of one’s personality and a testament to the artistry that transcends time. Chokers continue to be a powerful force in the jewellery landscape, evolving from their ’90s resurgence into a sophisticated and diverse accessory. From delicate chains to bold statement pieces, chokers are adorning necks with style and confidence. Chokers have an innate ability to frame the face and elevate any look. They offer a versatile canvas for designers to experiment with various materials and designs, ensuring there’s a choker for every personality.
– Biren Vaidya (House of Rose)
Emeralds are poised to dominate bridal jewellery trends in 2024. Emeralds, with their lush green hue, have long been associated with love, rebirth, and prosperity. This makes emeralds the perfect choice for brides seeking a unique and meaningful statement. Besides, it is my personal favourite as far as precious gemstones are concerned, which adds a deeper connection for me. In recent times Emeralds have become immensely popular since celebrities like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Mouni Roy wore emerald jewellery for their wedding. Post that there has been a hype and many brides want to imitate the same kind of look. Another factor in emerald’s favour is that good pieces always appreciate in price.
– Ishu Datwani (Anmol Jewellers)
Affluent consumers are looking to add more bling to their budget and are finding lab-grown diamonds to be a clever deal for the same. Customers who have always aspired for solitaires are now able to realise their solitaire dream within their budgets through lab-grown diamonds, that too without harming the environment or the people. Limelight’s jewellery serves as the perfect adornment for all people who are looking to upgrade to solitaires from very small diamond studded jewellery as well as choose to spend their money wisely.
– Pooja Sheth Madhavan (Limelight Diamonds)
In 2024, a prevailing jewellery trend emerges as individuals favour smaller, versatile & statement pieces over larger silhouettes. This shift reflects a desire for practicality and frequent wear. Notably, the trend doesn’t compromise on quality or cost; instead, it prioritizes ease of wear. This evolution signifies a move towards accessible luxury, emphasizing everyday elegance over occasional wear.
Renu Oberoi
Classic gold and diamond bracelets have dominated our jewellery caskets over the last few years but it’s time to add some edge to it by stacking them up to add that extra panache and elegance to your look. Jewellery enthusiasts are constantly experimenting with their accessories. Stackable bracelets in Diamond and coloured stones come in different shapes round, rectangle or hexagon and are a must-have piece of jewellery. Once you get yourself a stack, you’ll never want to take them off. The stackable diamond bracelet trend gained popularity for its versatility, allowing wearers to mix and match styles. The desire for customizable and layered looks led to it being a favourite. Bracelets have evolved over the years from being just a piece of jewellery to now being a style statement and now teaming up these stacks either together or pairing them with a statement timepiece is the way forward in terms of chic accessorizing. In 2024 we expect to see a continuation of this trend with a focus on unique designs, sustainable materials and a blend of modern and classic aesthetics, reflecting evolving consumer preferences in the jewelry industry.
– Pradyuman Maloo (Nornament)
In 2024, a prevailing trend in the world of jewellery is the rise of fine jewellery adorned with unconventional gemstones, seamlessly blending artistry and uniqueness. Expect to witness an exquisite array of pieces featuring stones like fossils, prehnites, and opals, providing a distinct departure from traditional gem selections. This trend not only introduces a novel aesthetic but also serves as a testament to the evolving tastes of discerning consumers seeking one-of-a-kind pieces that transcend the ordinary. Embrace the allure of fine jewellery redefined by nature’s wonders, as the fusion of craftsmanship and exceptional gemstones takes centre stage in 2024.
– Harshad R Ajoomal (House of Ajoomal)
Over the past few months, we have been seeing a rising demand towards minimalistic, everyday wear jewellery. In 2024, we foresee consumers moving to simple, classic designs while investing in larger solitaires. The millennials and Gen Zs are also increasingly adopting the trend of stackable jewellery where they blend, mix & match various designs and colours to create their unique style. Keeping these trends in mind, we have created various global designs that span across generations and cultures including the Forevermark Avaanti Collection, the Icon Collection, the Traditional setting & the stackable Tribute collection to name a few.
– Amit Pratihari (Vice President of De Beers Forevermark)
Tanzanite takes centre stage in 2024, redefining luxury with its elegant, understated allure. This year, fashion-forward women are making a bold statement, intertwining the fiery mystery of Tanzanites with the timeless sparkle of diamonds and polki. Whether sparkling on the red carpet or adding a touch of glamour to everyday wear, tanzanites blend rebellion and refinement in equal proportions. Tanzanite isn’t just a gemstone; it’s a narrative of sophisticated luxury. Our 2024 collection is a tribute to women who embrace the unconventional, layering their stories with diamonds and the captivating charm of Tanzanites.
Prerna Rajpal (Amaris by Prerna Rajpal)
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Featured Image: Courtesy Amaris by Prerna Rajpal.