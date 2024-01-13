10 Jewellery designers on the trends they foresee going big in 2024

Jewellery can be classic, iconic or simply a having a moment, whatever the case the fact remains that a beautiful well-made piece of jewellery can last a lifetime. Thereby, making it necessary that we invest in pieces that bring us joy. Tasked with this responsibility we ask the makers of the country’s most coveted jewels to share the best of what’s in store for jewellery in 2024. We lay down the top jewellery trends of 2024 and how these stylish pieces promise to be the bright sparks in your collection for a long, long time.

At the Golden Globes this year, we saw Rachel Brosnahan team her Sergio Hudson gown with a scarlet bow, Allison Williams added a sparkly bow to her Giambattista Valli dress and so did Sarah Snook and Zoe Lister-Jones, the list of celebrities, influencers and fashion girlies sporting the style is endless. It’s for this reason, that the trend has trickled down to jewellery as well with Victorian pieces finding a revival. Alternatively, if you find yourself leaning towards pieces that fit into the longevity bracket while still making it to our jewellery trend report for 2024, then minimalistic styles like stacked bracelets and chokers will have you intrigued. These jewellery trends are derived from contemporary cultural outtakes and are worthy of pondering before you pick your jewels for 2024.

Top Jewellery Trends of 2024 according to jewellery experts and designers: