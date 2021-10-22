8 pieces of jewellery that wow us with their use of unconventional materials

Traditionally precious materials like gold and silver held the monopoly when it came to fine jewellery. However, of late we’ve noticed an incision into this niche market with materials like wood, concrete, titanium, minerals and porcelain into the mix. If you’re looking to push the envelope and discover new unconventional materials in jewellery, we have some great pieces to consider.

Internationally the use of unconventional materials in jewellery is more commonplace with brands like Munich-based jeweller Hemmerle, using copper, iron, ceramic, aluminium and wood in their designs for decades. The onset of this trend in the Indian market is what has us excited. While conventionally Indian jewellery consumers are gold investors, this trend also points towards the growing interest in minimalistic, wearable and individualistic jewellery pieces. If you’re looking to take the road less travelled when it comes to jewellery, we have some great Indian and international jewellery designers who seamlessly incorporate these unique materials into their designs.

Header Image: Courtesy Hemmerle. Featured Image: Courtesy VRK Jewels.