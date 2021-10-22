Home > Style > Jewellery > 8 pieces of jewellery that wow us with their use of unconventional materials
22 Oct 2021

8 pieces of jewellery that wow us with their use of unconventional materials

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Traditionally precious materials like gold and silver held the monopoly when it came to fine jewellery. However, of late we’ve noticed an incision into this niche market with materials like wood, concrete, titanium, minerals and porcelain into the mix. If you’re looking to push the envelope and discover new unconventional materials in jewellery, we have some great pieces to consider.

Hemmerle earrings with tourmalines set in anodised aluminium discs and white gold. Image: Courtesy Hemmerle Instagram

Internationally the use of unconventional materials in jewellery is more commonplace with brands like Munich-based jeweller Hemmerle, using copper, iron, ceramic, aluminium and wood in their designs for decades. The onset of this trend in the Indian market is what has us excited. While conventionally Indian jewellery consumers are gold investors, this trend also points towards the growing interest in minimalistic, wearable and individualistic jewellery pieces. If you’re looking to take the road less travelled when it comes to jewellery, we have some great Indian and international jewellery designers who seamlessly incorporate these unique materials into their designs.

Header Image: Courtesy Hemmerle. Featured Image: Courtesy VRK Jewels. 

Fine Jewellery Minimalistic jewellery indian jewellers gold jewellery
Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and stylish sitcoms, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.

