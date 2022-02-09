Add sparkle to your Valentine’s Day celebrations with 64 Facets

A modern aesthetic and precise rose-cut diamonds form the backbone of the jewellery at 64 Facets – a family-run boutique jewellery brand that’s taking over the world. Favoured by Lady Gaga and more, we pick pieces that define the new codes of romance this Valentine’s Day.

Our first brush with the fine jewellery label, 64 Facets was back in December during their private yet lavish launch at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. Packed with the creme of the Pink City and couture-worthy creations, the evening was a luminescent one. The most striking part of the evening was the theme, La Vie En Rose – a rose-tinted perspective as seen in decor and delicacies. The theme was picked in accordance with the soul of the brand – the rose-cut diamond. It’s interesting then that they have chosen the rose-cut as the focus of all their delicate jewellery pieces as it’s a style that enables the stone to sit close to the skin while reflecting the most brilliant facets of the diamond.

A popular misconception is that the name draws from the facets of the diamond whereas it draws from the idea of 64 art forms (Kalā) in Hindu mythology. The mastery of the 64 facets of art is a pursuit of perfection, one that the family-owned business, 64 Facets aims to achieve. You might not be familiar with the elite brand but it’s highly likely you’ve had a brush with their jewellery. From Salma Hayek, Naomi Watts, Nadine Leopold, Claire Danes, Nicole Scherzinger, Kerry Washington to Lady Gaga – the jewellery has adorned the fingers, ears and napes of Hollywood’s finest. The niche luxury jewellery label is available at nine Neiman Marcus locations in the United States along with independent retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, 1stdibs, Stanley Korshak and Bahrain Jewellery Centre. A global brand that is now making its presence felt in India, making it is essential to include it in our line-up of jewellery to pick for Valentine’s Day and spring soirees.

Jewellery is one of the most intimate expressions of love and the jewellery from 64 Facets captures this raw emotion in its purest form. From scalloped diamond bands, lotus-shaped tennis bracelets to sapphire centred chokers, the artful angles of diamonds are reflected in each piece. With so many romantic jewellery options to choose from, we narrow down the most outstanding jewellery pieces from 64 Facets to indulge in now.

Valentine’s Day jewellery pieces from 64 Facets:

Necklace styles from 64 Facets Waterdrop Diamond Necklace Floral Diamond Pendant And Chain Lariat Diamond And Gold Chain

Sparklers for your ears from 64 Facets Linear Diamond Huggie Earrings Diamond Chandelier Earrings Diamond Claw Earrings

Trinkets from 64 Facets Rose Cut Diamond Bracelet Scallop Gold Cuff Bracelet Floral Diamond Ring

All Images: Courtesy 64 Facets.