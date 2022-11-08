Why is it expensive: Ingle & Rhode luxury advent calendar costs Rs 26.9 lakhs

Advent calendar season is here and it’s time for all things luxury! But Ingle & Rhode is taking things a notch up with their luxury advent calendar.

With a hefty price tag of £28,575 (Rs 26.9 lakhs approx), this 25-day calendar comes from the house of fine ethical jewellery brand Ingle & Rhode. With their advent calendar, they have broken the record of the most expensive advent calendar of last year by British jeweller CW Sellors who sold theirs for £22,000 (Rs 20 lakhs approx). But what makes this 25-day calendar so expensive? We find out in this edition of ‘Why is it expensive.’

Why is the Ingle & Rhode luxury advent calendar so expensive?

Like all advent calendars, Ingle & Rhode’s one contains 25 windows too, each in the anticipation of Christmas Day, starting December 1. But what sets their advent calendar apart from their contemporaries is that, behind each window is a unique gift.

Behind each window is a piece of their finest ethical jewellery, from diamond earrings, 18-carat gold necklaces, gold cufflinks, to gold and diamond rings. With each day, the value of the jewellery keeps increasing up until Christmas day.

December 1 starts with a 18-carat gold necklace, followed by a pair of 18-carat gold Cosmos stud diamond earrings. Things keep getting better each day, with the ultimate surprise on December 25. As you open the window on Christmas, you will find a La Stravaganza engagement ring with an oval sapphire worth £4,495 (Rs 4.2 lakhs approx) waiting for you.

But that’s not all. If you are particularly choosy and fussy about everything you own, you can even swap any of the jewellery that the advent calendar comes with, for a bespoke piece of jewellery.

The luxury calendar contains a total of four rings, three pairs of cufflinks, eleven pairs of earrings and the La Stravaganza engagement ring.

All Images: Courtesy Ingle & Rhode