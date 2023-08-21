Alia Bhatt’s RRKPK nose ring sets a new trend for wedding season glam

Bollywood trends have always played a significant role in influencing fashion choices across the nation. From the classic chiffon sarees to the iconic dialogues, Bollywood has been setting trends that transcend the screen and become a part of our everyday lives. One such trend that has taken centre stage recently is Alia Bhatt’s nose ring in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. This new ‘it’ thing has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts, especially as the wedding season approaches. Let’s delve into the allure of this nose rings trend and explore the world of nose piercings. Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable sense of style, has once again managed to capture hearts with her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Her character’s ethnic ensembles, elegant jewellery, and most notably, the stunning nose ring, have sparked a new trend that has begun to resonate with fashion enthusiasts across the country. The nose ring, carefully chosen to complement her character’s look, has quickly become the must-have accessory for the upcoming wedding season. The charm of nose piercings

Image: Courtesy dharmamovies/Instagram

Nose piercings are not a new concept. They have a rich cultural history and have been a part of various traditions around the world for centuries. In India, nose piercings hold cultural and religious significance, often symbolising a woman’s marital status or as a form of adornment. Over the years, this traditional practice has transcended its cultural roots and evolved into a fashion statement embraced by people from all walks of life.

Types of nose piercings

Nose piercings come in a variety of styles, each offering a unique look and placement. Here are some popular types of nose piercings:

Nostril piercing

This is the most common type of nose piercing. It involves puncturing the nostril and inserting a stud or ring. The choice of jewellery can range from delicate studs to intricate hoops, allowing for personalisation.

Septum piercing

This type of piercing goes through the cartilage that separates the nostrils. It has gained popularity for its edgy and unconventional look. Circular barbells, clickers, and captive bead rings are commonly used in septum piercings.

Bridge piercing

The bridge piercing is placed horizontally through the bridge of the nose, between the eyes. It’s a bold choice and can be a striking focal point.

High nostril piercing

This piercing is done slightly higher on the nostril, creating a unique placement that stands out. It offers a fresh take on the traditional nostril piercing.

Choosing the right nose ring

When it comes to choosing the perfect nose ring, it’s essential to consider factors such as personal style, comfort, and the occasion. The wedding season is an ideal time to experiment with more intricate and elaborate nose rings. From elegant diamond studs to intricately designed gold hoops, there’s a nose ring for every taste and preference. It’s important to note that nowadays, you don’t necessarily need a nose piercing to adorn a nose ring. The market offers a variety of clip-on nose rings that can be easily attached without the need for a piercing. This option provides the opportunity for everyone to embrace this trend, regardless of whether they have a nose piercing or not. So, whether you’re a fan of traditional piercings or you prefer the flexibility of clip-on options, you can find the perfect nose ring to elevate your style and celebrate the wedding season in a truly fashionable way.