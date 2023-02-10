What’s special about Kiara Advani’s ‘kaleeras’?

They are the talk of the town right now. Fans are swooning over their every move and their love story has got almost everybody overwhelmed – we are talking about Bollywood’s couple of the moment – Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. While fans are still in awe of the adorable couple and are discussing the minutest of details of the ‘it’ wedding, there’s one thing that’s caught the eye of the netizens – Kiara Advani’s jewellery, ‘kaleeras’.

Bollywood’s favourite kaleera designer Mrinalini Chandra who has designed this accessory for Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the past created bespoke a pair for Kiara as well. She recently designed kaleera’s for Athiya Shetty as well.

All about Kiara Advani’s jewellery, kaleera

You must’ve heard of love story lehenga, but in Kiara’s case, it was her kaleeras that essayed her and Sidharth’s love story in the most beautiful way possible. From having their initials ‘KS’ as a motif to having Sidharth’s late pet dog ‘Oscar’ incorporated as a design, Kiara’s jewellery is goals for future brides. The ornamental piece that’s worn with the bangles also represented the couple’s favourite city – Rome.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mrinalini Chandra spoke at length about Kiara’s kaleeras and how the latter made one of the most loveliest brides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrinalini Chandra (@mrinalinichandra)



Kiara and Sidharth have been serving couple goals ever since they tied the knot. Treating us to one loved-up photograph after another, Kiara and Sidharth have set quite an example. Cheers to the Shershah couple.

Hero Image: Courtesy sidmalhotra/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy kiara/Instagram