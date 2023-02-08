Anayah Jewellery: Know all about this buzzy, UK’s luxurious ornament brand

Anayah jewellery has created a buzz among Bollywood divas such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. Their pieces were most recently seen on global icon Georgina Rodriguez for the Netflix show, I am Georgina. Read on to learn everything there is to know about the UK’s pret jewellery brand.

About Anayah Jewellery

A contemporary, celebratory brand with timeless costume jewels that introduce your personality in moments. Anayah is a beautiful amalgamation of handcrafted contemporary jewellery that uses time-tested techniques to bring alive opulent pieces for the modern woman, inspired by India’s heritage jewellery art. Where she plays many roles in her life but embraces her femininity with freedom!

Founded by Nilofar Jaques and inspired by her father’s inspirational journey, each collection celebrates the country’s vibrant heritage and meticulous craftsmanship.

Anayah is well-known for its bespoke vertical, which allows brides and women to personalise each piece. It is a colourful, cheerful collection of reasonably priced costume jewels that feel completely accessible and can be worn on any occasion, representing extravagant, traditional, or even playful moods. Let’s take a look at Indian celebrities’ who’ve adorned this brand.

Anayah Jewellery adorned by Bollywood celebrities

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan dons ‘Ghaaliya’, an exquisitely handcrafted haathphool with a double strand of kundan uncut polki extending to two gold plated rings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor sported the timeless ‘Anya earrings’, which feature pearls and American diamonds.

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet spotted in ‘Maia earrings,’ which are chandbaali style earrings with peacock motifs that are shaded in silver shine.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani spotted in Anayah’s ‘Teresa earrings’, which feature kundan and meenakari chaandbali, which are a stunning work of art for the wedding season.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Give a dramatic edge to your look with these unconventional pair of ‘Elyse earrings’ adorned by Tamannaah Bhatia. This is all you need for the season.

There is no such thing as an ideal time to buy something. If you find an Anayah Jewellery piece that truly speaks to you and you have the means to purchase it, do so. The brand’s traditional kundan pieces are combined with modern Cubic Zirconia designs to create a collection of classic fine styles and fashion-forward pieces. Men’s accessories include intricately crafted kurta buttons, cufflinks, lapel pins, and wedding add-ons. From symbolic, life-long jewels to everyday contemporary essentials, the brand is here to add a personal touch to make any look feel uniquely yours!

All Images: Courtesy Anayah Jewellery