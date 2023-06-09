Alok Menon on creating a gender-neutral jewellery line with Papa Don’t Preach

Internationally renowned gender non-conforming writer, performance artist and public speaker, Alok Vaid-Menon (they/them) are a powerful voice for the trans community. As they create a line of gender-neutral jewellery in collaboration with Papa Don’t Preach, we talk to them about the personal journey that led to the creation.

Alok Vaid-Menon is vocal not only about the challenges faced by the trans community but also the South Asian trans community where concepts of race and culture come into play. Their speeches, blogs, performances and poetry all have a global impact as does their style. As a gender-nonconforming transfeminine individual, the personal style of Alok Vaid-Menon is one that can be best described as vibrant and free-spirited much like the activist himself. Bold colours, kaleidoscopic prints and traditionally feminine silhouettes are all roped into creating a unique aesthetic, one that translates well into the collaboration with Papa Don’t Preach.

As a performer and writer, Alok Vaid-Menon has been fighting a belief-bending battle against gender binaries. From documentaries, blogs, and Instagram posts to performances, they have been vocal about sharing their journey and the stigmas surrounding their style of dressing which is why the collaboration with Papa Don’t Preach hopes to allow people to express themselves unapologetically. The 17-piece jewellery line is classic in terms of design with celestial and floral elements roped in. There is the ‘Letters of Love’ pendant which promotes self-love, the recurring Sapphic flower motif which is a symbol of same-sex love and thereby, the LGBTQIA+ community and pieces inspired by Alok’s Kerela roots. Elements found in South Indian jewellery such as the sun motif (representing power and strength) and the traditional hairpin can be seen in the collection. Encrusted with cabochon stones in rose quartz, glass jade stones and tumble stones in amethyst and turquoise tones with a gold-hued base, the gender-neutral jewellery collection surely has a standout selection. And the best part? For this project, Papa Don’t Preach will be donating 30% of the profits to Aravani Art Project – an Indian public art collective, run by trans and cis women.

In conversation with Alok-Vaid Menon about his gender-neutral jewellery line in collaboration with Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika:

What makes a piece of jewellery gender-neutral?

All jewellery is already gender-neutral because it can be (and is) worn by people of all genders. Unfortunately, most jewellery is advertised as gender-specific, contributing to the widespread misconception that jewellery is just for women.

Why is it important to have gender-neutral jewellery in today’s day and age for creative expression?

Gender norms are an obstacle to creative self-expression. They prescribe a uniform aesthetic and mentality for all women and men, rather than promoting individual artistry. People aren’t allowed to wear what they resonate with, because they’re told that’s “not for men” or “not for women.” Why not? Each person has their own look and sensibility, and that’s a wonderful thing. A world in which we degender jewellery is a more beautiful world because it’s a more authentic world.

Any memory/anecdotes surrounding jewellery that drew you towards creating this new line?

I lived in India for the first time a little over a decade ago. One of my friends took me shopping in the markets in Delhi and together we bought my first jhumkas. I remember putting them on for the first time and feeling so wonderful… especially the little chime they made when I moved around. I wanted to pay homage to that sense of amazement, fun, and zest for living in that moment with these pieces.

All Images: Courtesy Papa Don’t Preach.