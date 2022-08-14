All about the August birthstones Peridot, Sardonyx and Spinel, and the best jewels to shop

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But if you ask us, glorious gemstones like peridot, spinel and sardonyx come pretty close too. Here’s everything you need to know about this August’s birthstone — or birthstones, as there are three.

There’s nothing like gifting your loved one a unique jewel, especially when it’s connected to their birth month. Not only are they unique and significant to the wearer, but these specific gemstones offer a meaningful connection too. What makes these stones so special is the significance and history behind each rock. These unique jewels date back to hundreds of years ago, and were cherished even in those ancient times. Today, they remain just as relevant, and can be found on a plethora of wearable jewellery.

It is also believed that each birthstone possesses remarkable abilities to assist with healing, luck and wealth. For August, we’re highlighting these three special stones: Peridot, spinel and sardonyx. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect jewellery gift or are simply curious about coloured gemstones that aren’t diamonds, here’s everything you need to know about the August birthstones.

Everything you need to know about spinel, peridot and sardonyx, which share the title of August birthstone:

Sardonyx

Sardonyx is believed to possess healing powers by restoring order and peace. Comprising alternating bands of sard and onyx (hence its name), the stone ranges from yellow-red to red-brown hues, depending on the amount of iron oxide in the rock.

The sardonyx stone harks back to the days of yore, where it was favoured by ancient Egyptians, Roman and Greeks who wore it on rings, pendants, amulets, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. It was popularly used in cameo designs, where landscapes and portraits were carved out of the stone.

A Roman gold ring with sardonyx cameo of Mars. (Image: Live Auctioneers)

These continue to be much sought-after even today: Earlier this year, Apollo Galleries held an auction of ancient art and antiquities, which included several stunning sardonyx jewels. Highlights included a gold and sardonyx ring etched with the image of Roman god Mars, which was an artefact from the Julio-Claudian Period (100AD), as well as a 300-400AD sardonyx cameo pendant engraved with Medusa’s head. Both jewels sold for £3,000 (RM 16,000) each — not too shabby.

Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival (Getty Images/Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage,)

Sardonyx cameo jewellery has made star-studded appearances on the red carpet too. At the 2019 Venice Film Festival, Cate Blanchett made a lasting impression with her limited-edition hand-carved sardonyx cameo earrings created by Cindy Sherman and LizWorks. The showstopping jewels were crafted in pink gold and also festooned with pink and lemon quartz.

Peridot

Dazzling in vivid lime green tones, the peridot gem is commonly found in mafic rocks. According to the American Gem Society, the peridot stone is derived from the Arabic word faridat, which means gem and is rooted in the Greek word meaning “giving plenty”. Formed deep in the earth’s mantle, the gems are often found in rocks formed from volcanoes. The peridot birthstone also holds emotional and psychological healing properties. It’s believed to be associated with prosperity and good fortune.

Spinel

Consider the spinel stone if pink and purple tones are your significant other’s favourite hue. According to the GIA, the rare stone is often confused for the ruby and sapphire stones. In ancient times, the mines located in central and southeast Asia were known to produce these precious stones. Famed as a love stone, the spinel gem is believed to help people to be devoted to one another. As the perfect symbol of love, going on a hunt for jewellery that features hints of spinel makes the perfect anniversary gift.