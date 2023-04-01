Stun everyone with these beautiful cocktail rings

When it comes to jewellery, it is best to choose the finest pieces that exhibit your style. And, adorning yourself with cocktail rings is a perfect way to reflect your poise. Hence, we’ve curated this list of some of the most beautiful pieces to gift yourself or the special someone in your life.

If you’re wondering what these rings are or if they are any different from engagement rings, scroll through to understand this concept, how to choose one, and our favourite picks of dazzling cocktail rings that you can shop online in India.

What are cocktail rings?

Worn as a sign of an independent woman, oversized diamond rings were flaunted at cocktail parties in the early 1920s. In the era of social change, these became an ornament to make a different fashion statement. A valuable cocktail ring design, in those times, featured large gemstones like rubies, emeralds or sapphires on a gold or silver-plated ring with diamonds around them to add the extra oomph. However, nowadays, with the advancement in style, design, availability of large gemstones, and excellent craftsmanship, you can find numerous options. Even today, these remain a status symbol and are often seen on women heading to parties, operas, high-fashion get-togethers and receptions.

How to choose the best one?

The best way to select a cocktail ring is to choose the one that steals your heart at the first glance. While budget plays an important aspect in the selection process, the usage of semi-precious stones and minimal aesthetics of a piece of jewellery is sure to lead you to the latest designs of your dreams.

The Zaveri Pearls ring (Buy it on Myntra) or the Dilan Jewels cocktail ring (Buy it on Amazon India) are a few of the best ones to consider while taking your pick.

Here are some of the best cocktail rings for you to choose from