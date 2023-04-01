Stun everyone with these beautiful cocktail rings

When it comes to jewellery, it is best to choose the finest pieces that exhibit your style. And, adorning yourself with cocktail rings is a perfect way to reflect your poise. Hence, we’ve curated this list of some of the most beautiful pieces to gift yourself or the special someone in your life.
If you’re wondering what these rings are or if they are any different from engagement rings, scroll through to understand this concept, how to choose one, and our favourite picks of dazzling cocktail rings that you can shop online in India.
What are cocktail rings?
Worn as a sign of an independent woman, oversized diamond rings were flaunted at cocktail parties in the early 1920s. In the era of social change, these became an ornament to make a different fashion statement. A valuable cocktail ring design, in those times, featured large gemstones like rubies, emeralds or sapphires on a gold or silver-plated ring with diamonds around them to add the extra oomph. However, nowadays, with the advancement in style, design, availability of large gemstones, and excellent craftsmanship, you can find numerous options. Even today, these remain a status symbol and are often seen on women heading to parties, operas, high-fashion get-togethers and receptions.
How to choose the best one?
The best way to select a cocktail ring is to choose the one that steals your heart at the first glance. While budget plays an important aspect in the selection process, the usage of semi-precious stones and minimal aesthetics of a piece of jewellery is sure to lead you to the latest designs of your dreams.
The Zaveri Pearls ring (Buy it on Myntra) or the Dilan Jewels cocktail ring (Buy it on Amazon India) are a few of the best ones to consider while taking your pick.
Here are some of the best cocktail rings for you to choose from
- Swarovski White Rhodium Plated Millenia Ring
- Jewels Galaxy Golden Cocktail Ring
- Saraf RS Jewellery Silver-Plated Blue & White Cocktail Ring
- Unniyarcha Polki Jadau Gold-Plated Silver Cocktail Ring
- The Label Life White Acrylic Bar Ring
- SwaDev Silver-Plated Studded Ring
- Mode Mania American Diamond Alloy Ring
- Zaveri Pearls Gold-Plated Clustered Pearls Kundan Ring
- Peora Gold Plated & Red Kundan Studded Ring
- Dilan Jewels 925 Sterling Silver Baguettes Cocktail Ring
Make a charming addition to your jewellery box with this Swarovski piece. The Millenia ring is crafted in rhodium-plated metal and adorned with octagon-cut clear crystals. The claw setting makes this ring perfect for a stylish impact. Be it wedding outfits or cocktail dresses, this dazzling ring is sure to work like a charm with your silver ensemble.
This Jewels Galaxy cocktail ring in gold can prove to be the star of all your ethnic outfits. A huge top design with shining stones in the centre and polki designs around it make it an impressive choice. From haldi to sangeet, this gold cocktail ring design looks great with all traditional outfits.
With a blazing blue stone-studded design, this Saraf RS Jewellery cocktail ring is a showstopper piece. The silver-plated ring comes in an oversized floral shape with an American diamond-studded design. It is sure to give an elegant finishing touch to your cocktail dresses and even sarees. What’s more? It is adjustable.
Another ethereal addition to your ethnic jewellery collection must be this Unniyarcha cocktail ring. Crafted in gold-plated 925 silver, this ring features polki jadau and zircon, which add a traditional touch. This gold cocktail ring design can go well with your lehenga sets and anarkalis.
Make a super chic addition to your cocktail ring collection with this bar ring from Label Life. It features a white acrylic stone on a gold-plated ring. A minimal yet modern piece, you can pair it with your western wear for cocktail parties.
Soft pastel blue stones with the elegance of a silver-plated design make this SwaDev cocktail ring a fresh choice. It is a minimal and appealing piece. Pair this American diamond studded ring with your silver-based shararas or kurtas for engagement parties or traditional functions.
A cocktail ring that looks like a natural flower! This rose gold cocktail ring by Mode Mania is a pretty piece studded with American diamonds and pink stones. Crafted in alloy, this blooming and bright ring can easily complement both your western and ethnic wear.
Bring vibrance to your traditional wear with this Zaveri Pearls ring. With an oversized round design, this traditional gold cocktail ring design is adorned with kundan stones and clustered white pearls. Pair it with similar earrings and a maang tikka set to complete the look. It is sure to look surreal with your ethnic ensembles.
This is a mesmerising piece from Peora. Studded with red kundan, this gold cocktail ring goes perfectly with your semi-ethnic wear. The round design with white pearls makes it an attractive choice. Additionally, you can adjust it according to your finger size. Pair it with matching jewellery to take your look a notch higher.
Crafted in 925 silver, this Dilan Jewels ring has an alluring style. Featuring cubic zirconia and elaborate craftsmanship, this cocktail ring is a stunner. It can be customised as per your finger size. It is a bright, bold choice to wear with your modern and semi-ethnic ensembles.
(Main & Featured Image: Courtesy of Axecop/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Worn as a symbol of independence by women in the early 1920s, today, cocktail rings are worn as a status symbol and a sign of luxury.
Answer: Traditionally, a cocktail ring was worn on the ring finger of the right hand. However, you can wear it on the middle or ring finger of any hand.
Answer: The extravagant stone design at the centre of a cocktail ring always grabs attention. Hence, cocktail rings are also referred to as statement rings.
Answer: A cocktail ring is designed with a big gemstone accompanied by smaller stones set in gold or silver plating. This makes it a unique and heavily designed piece of jewellery.