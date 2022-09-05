Beyoncé stuns in the latest Tiffany & Co. campaign wearing a custom Tiffany HardWear necklace

Following the successful release of her “Renaissance” album, Beyonce makes a triumphant appearance in another smashing campaign for Tiffany & Co.

As a homage to the joy of being one’s unapologetic self and just in time for her 41st birthday celebration, the Grammy-Award-winning icon celebrates individuality and self-acceptance in the “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign while donning the house’s latest jewellery collection.

Beyoncé returns for her second Tiffany & Co campaign

Photographed at Hangar Studios in Los Angeles by photographer and director Mason Poole, the star is seen wearing signature jewels from the Tiffany Icons, including the dazzling Tiffany T, Tiffany Hardwear, Tiffany Knot and the newly-released Tiffany Lock. The Tiffany Icons also feature stunning pieces from the Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti collections. The star of the show? The custom Tiffany HardWear necklace which was explicitly created for the campaign and took over 40 hours to make. If you look closely, the 18k gold necklace is three times the average scale of the existing HardWear gem.

“I am honoured to continue the partnership with Tiffany & Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals, “says the queen herself.

“An exploration of fearless creativity. “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance. Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honoured to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.” – said Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications.

Who could forget the iconic “About Love” campaign, which celebrated the modern love story of the powerful pair, JAY-Z and Beyoncé? To refresh your memory, the campaign featured Beyonce flaunting the 128-carat yellow diamond that was once worn by Audrey Hepburn during the Breakfast at Tiffany’s press tour and on Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars. The Carters also posed in front of an unseen Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting, which remained in a private collection until its first public appearance during the campaign. JAY-Z wore the legendary Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch that was reconstructed as a pair of cufflinks.

With the buzz surrounding Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, “Renaissance“, Queen Bey will also release a film on her hit song, “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” by taking inspiration from the iconic Studio 54 New York era. The dance-fuelled video is choreographed by Emmy-award nominated artist Fatima Robinson.

The “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign also highlights the launch of the house’s social impact platform with the Carters, Tiffany Atrium, which supports underrepresented communities with a scholarship program. More details on the scholarship beneficiaries will be announced soon.

All images are credited to Tiffany & Co.