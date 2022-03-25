Breast milk jewellery: All you need to know about this latest trend

A mum of three and the co-founder of Magenta Flowers has gone viral recently for making breast milk jewellery.

Safiyya and Adam Riyadh own Magenta Flowers, an award-winning firm that turns flowers from special occasions into priceless keepsakes and mementoes. But lately, they have been in the news for their unique breast milk jewellery, which had been uncharted territory for them until now. The business couple expects a turnover of around Rs 15 crore by 2023 from their sales of this jewellery.

However, the breast milk industry is not new, nor is the concept of this jewellery. Let’s find out more about this lucrative industry.

What is breast milk jewellery?

The name is pretty self-explanatory. Breast milk jewellery is a specialised and customised piece of ornament that holds in a centrepiece stone made from breast milk. For a lot of new mothers, these pieces of ornaments celebrate motherhood through the act of breastfeeding. A small amount of breast milk is taken and then preserved to be made into a stone that’s going to be a cherished possession forever.

When did the trend of breast milk jewellery start?

Even though Magenta Flowers is making headlines just recently, the concept of this jewellery has been around for quite some time. According to The Bump, this trend was first noticed back in 2013, when some jewellery sellers were selling these unique pieces of jewellery on Etsy.

It has become a global phenomenon now, with brands all over the world selling this form of jewellery, with prices ranging from $50 to $500 (Rs 4,000 – Rs 40,000 approx.)

How is breast milk preserved to make these pieces of jewellery?

The thing to remember is that each jewellery artist has their own way of making these ornaments. But generally, in the preservation process, two tablespoons of breast milk is poured into a ziplock bag and shipped to the jewellery artist. They then preserve the milk with chemicals and let it harden till it becomes plasticised. This hardened milk is mixed with resin, which makes it easier to shape the stone into a customised piece of ornament.

Brands that make and sell this jewellery

As we said, there are brands around the world that have adopted this phenomenon.

The Liquid Pearl Breast Milk Jewellery was founded by Thaarika S, based in Tamil Nadu, a young mother who is also a lactation consultant student and a budding lawyer. Her brand makes chains with pendants, rings, earrings, bracelets, pandoras, baby jewels and keepsakes.

Momma’s Milky Love by Chennai-based Preethi is another Indian brand that turns the emotional experience of breastfeeding into tangible jewellery that parents can cherish forever.

There are several other international brands that you can bank upon, like Mama’s Liquid Love, Indigo Willow, Lait de la Vie, which specialises in vintage-inspired rings, Baby Bee Hummingbirds, and many more.

What forms of jewellery can be made out of breast milk?

There are really no limitations when it comes to this form of jewellery. Think regular jewellery, but with a breast milk centrepiece. Baby Bee Hummingbirds make beautiful, elegant and understated bangles with beads of breast milk and can also include a lock of the baby’s hair.

One can make pendants, rings, bracelets, anklets and even mementoes out of breast milk. In case you didn’t know, you can also make this jewellery at home.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram and Facebook/dropsoflovebreastmilkjewelry