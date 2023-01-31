All you need to know about the Panthere de Cartier brooch

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani’s engagement ceremony was one lavish affair. From Bollywood celebrities in attendance to extravagant arrangements in order at Antilia, the event was spectacular. But amongst the several things that caught the eye was a unique panther brooch that Anant Ambani wore – Cartier Panthere.

The silver-coloured minimalist jewellery did more than just accentuating the blue kurta pyjama that Anant Ambani wore at his engagement soiree. For starters, it had fashion enthusiasts sit up and take note of the exquisite piece.

Let’s see what we know about this gorgeous piece of jewellery.

All about the Panthere de Cartier brooch

Embellished with white gold, sapphires, emeralds, onyx, and diamonds the Panthère de Cartier brooch is one of a kind. Set in 18K white gold with 51 sapphires, 2 emerald eyes, 1 onyx nose and 604 brilliant-cut diamonds, this 2.88 carat jewellery has a rich history.

The Panthere de Cartier jewellery line began with Jeanne Toussaint. When Toussaint met acclaimed jeweller Louis Cartier, this legendary jewellery line came into being. Coupled with Toussaint’s elegance and determination, and her opulent apartment which was decorated with leopard skin, came the ostentatious collection – Panthere de Cartier. It’s interesting to note that Toussaint earned the nickname of “La Panthère” from Louis Cartier.

As per several reports, the brooch can be used as multi-purpose jewellery as the head of the ornament can rotate and the limbs can transform into a pendant or ring or earrings. Priced at USD 162000 (INR 1 crores approx.), the brooch can be bought by placing order directly on Cartier’s website.

The Panthere collection has evolved over the years and today it has established itself as a graphic icon in the history of jewellery.

For the uninitiated, Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO, Viren Merchant on Jan 19 this year. Both Anant and Radhika have known each other since long and the youngest Ambani scion’s engagement was on the cards for quite some time.

