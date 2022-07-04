Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Exceptional engagement rings of Bollywood celebs

Diamonds are exceptional, especially when accompanied by the promise of marriage. This covers both on-screen and real-life Bollywood weddings. In fact, the past few celebrity weddings we’ve witnessed have all been spectacular and romantic. But, although you were focused on the venues and outfits, you overlooked one important sparkly detail: their engagement rings. And this is one piece that none of these actresses mind wearing again and again.

However, being a Bollywood celebrity implies being extravagant, therefore even the rocks on their fingers are exorbitantly priced. And if you’re preparing to propose to your partner and need some ideas, just keep scrolling to see Bollywood celebrity engagement rings.

Bedazzling Bollywood celebrity engagement rings

Alia Bhatt

The latest Bollywood couple to tie the knot are Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor. Straying away from the usual reds and heavy lehengas, Alia opted for an organza white saree customised by Sabyasachi. But that wasn’t the only bespoke beauty she wore that day. Fans were quick to notice the actress’s massive engagement ring. Her stunning celebrity engagement ring was designed by Van Cleef and Arpels, a French luxury jewellery brand. According to reports, the ring was custom made for the bride and crafted by world-renowned jewellers. Ranbir went all out for his bride, specially ordering the ring from London for her.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Courtesy Instagram/katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their relationship and wedding official by sharing pictures from their Rajasthan destination wedding, putting an end to the speculation. The bride donned a traditional red Sabyasachi bridal lehenga with gold embroidery, while the groom wore an ivory sherwani by the same designer. Many details from the photographs were reported, but none stood out as much as Katrina’s engagement ring, which bore a striking similarity to Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

According to reports, the ring is from Tiffany’s collection. People couldn’t help but observe the resemblance between Katrina’s ring and Princess Diana’s much-talked-about engagement ring, which her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, now wears. Both rings have a sapphire stone in the centre, surrounded by small diamonds.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s intimate wedding to Anand Ahuja, a London-based businessman and the country’s biggest sneakerhead, made headlines in May 2018. The stunning pear-cut solitaire diamond that characterises their relationship had to be perfect for a couple that is so fashion-forward and believes in the power of accessories. Sonam has always been known to stand out from the crowd, most notably for her fashion choices, and her engagement ring reflected the same personality trait.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone’s wedding to Ranveer Singh in 2018 was everything. The destination (Lake Como), the outfits (Sabyasachi), and even the photos. When the wedding photos were released, every tiny detail of their wedding grabbed headlines, from Deepika’s ‘sada saubhagyavati bhavah’ dupatta to Ranveer’s beautiful yet minimal mehendi design, but one tiny detail caught the most fire – Deepika’s mehndi-laden hands with a blinding sparkler. The ‘unbelievable’ ring has a massive emerald cut diamond, which is estimated to cost between 1.3 and 2.7 crores.

Priyanka Chopra

Our ‘desi girl’ is a queen in every way, and Nick Jonas ensures she is treated as such. For instance, in order to find the perfect engagement ring, he and his brothers shut down the whole Tiffany & Co. store in London. Isn’t that impressive? Her ring has a 5-carat cushion-cut diamond in the centre and two small baguette diamonds on the sides. A Tiffany ring of this kind is reported to cost about Rs 2 crores.

Six months into their relationship, Nick proposed in Crete, Greece. The pair announced their engagement on Instagram with a picture of their Roka ceremony, which was followed by a grand wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Shilpa Shetty

Business tycoon Raj Kundra first proposed to Shilpa Shetty with a 5-carat ring, and after seeing her reaction, he instantly promised her a larger wedding ring. Shilpa stated on an episode of The Love Laugh Live Show, “It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then.” The wedding solitaire is definitely one-of-a-kind, just like the wearer. Her engagement ring is a 20-carat heart-shaped solitaire brought from London.

Kareena Kapoor

Apart from the regal Pataudi Palace, another celebrity engagement ring we’re crushing on is of Kareena Kapoor. She received another huge materialistic gesture from Saif – her massive 5-carat engagement ring set in platinum and worth a whopping Rs 75 lakhs.

Anushka Sharma

Image: Courtesy Getty Images

#virushka, as the media and fans have labelled the power couple, has been in the news for a number of reasons, but none has attracted as much attention as their stunning destination wedding in Florence, Italy. The exquisite engagement diamond was the one detail of their magical wedding that drew our eye the most.

According to sources, Virat spent three months looking for the perfect ring for his lady love. He eventually trusted an Austrian designer, who set the ring with a very rare type of diamond that reflects surprising elements every time you look at it from different angles.’ The ring is said to have cost the cricketer Rs 1 crore.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai’s marriage to Abhishek Bachchan became national and international news! Everyone was glued to their television screens, hoping to catch a glimpse of the festivities. Abhishek gave his bride a 53-carat diamond, estimated to cost over 50 lakh at the time, which nearly blinded everyone. Nothing less could be expected of the former Miss World.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/aliaabhatt