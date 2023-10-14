Elevate your Navratri attire with these 7 exquisite oxidised jewellery pieces

Navratri ushers in nine nights of festivities where devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and perform garba dressed in the most vibrant attire, among many other celebrations. This season, bring out the diva in you by completing your ensembles with some of the most exquisite oxidised jewellery, an increasingly popular trend that has made these ornaments an essential element in festive fashion.

Crafted from silver, artisans oxidise these accessories, imparting them with a timeless, vintage allure. Necklaces, nose pins, bangles and earrings exude an antique charm that perfectly complements the colourful Navratri attire. Here are some of the most trending silver-oxidised jewellery pieces that you can add to your ethnic collection to elevate your look.

What is oxidised jewellery?

Oxidised ornaments are created by mixing two metals, mainly silver and copper, to form an antique-looking alloy. This gives the pieces a charming, boho-chic look.

Your guide to selecting the best designs

Commonly, oxidised jewellery comes in various designs and patterns. Some feature intricate carvings of Hindu deities, from Goddess Laxmi to Lord Ganesha, and are embellished with stones. Choker necklaces, jhumkas, kadas, nose pins and payals are some of the most popular pieces worn by garba enthusiasts during Navratri.

Ways to style oxidised jewellery

During Navratri, a silver oxidised jewellery set can be worn with clothes of all the traditional nine colours of the festival. Be it in bright red, fiery orange or even plain white, pair such pieces with sarees, ghagra-cholis, kurta sets or tops, and palazzos. Also found in minimal designs, modern oxidised jewellery can be styled with a top and jeans or maxi skirts.

How to maintain the jewellery

To maintain the brilliance of your jewellery, it’s essential to follow these steps:

After wearing your jewellery, give it a gentle cleaning with a dry cloth. Store your pieces in a dry, enclosed space. Keep them in an airtight pouch to prevent rust caused by exposure to air. Always store your collection separately to prevent moisture damage. Refrain from using jewellery cleaners.

Celebrities who wore oxidised jewellery

Indian celebrities, especially actresses, have been known for setting trends with their fashion choices. Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor have worn oxidised jewellery not just during Navratri but also for Diwali celebrations and film promotions. Investing in the best quality is a must so that you can carry this trend through different festive occasions.

Here are seven trendy oxidised jewellery picks for you