Elevate your Navratri attire with these 7 exquisite oxidised jewellery pieces

Navratri ushers in nine nights of festivities where devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and perform garba dressed in the most vibrant attire, among many other celebrations. This season, bring out the diva in you by completing your ensembles with some of the most exquisite oxidised jewellery, an increasingly popular trend that has made these ornaments an essential element in festive fashion.
Crafted from silver, artisans oxidise these accessories, imparting them with a timeless, vintage allure. Necklaces, nose pins, bangles and earrings exude an antique charm that perfectly complements the colourful Navratri attire. Here are some of the most trending silver-oxidised jewellery pieces that you can add to your ethnic collection to elevate your look.
What is oxidised jewellery?
Oxidised ornaments are created by mixing two metals, mainly silver and copper, to form an antique-looking alloy. This gives the pieces a charming, boho-chic look.
Your guide to selecting the best designs
Commonly, oxidised jewellery comes in various designs and patterns. Some feature intricate carvings of Hindu deities, from Goddess Laxmi to Lord Ganesha, and are embellished with stones. Choker necklaces, jhumkas, kadas, nose pins and payals are some of the most popular pieces worn by garba enthusiasts during Navratri.
Ways to style oxidised jewellery
During Navratri, a silver oxidised jewellery set can be worn with clothes of all the traditional nine colours of the festival. Be it in bright red, fiery orange or even plain white, pair such pieces with sarees, ghagra-cholis, kurta sets or tops, and palazzos. Also found in minimal designs, modern oxidised jewellery can be styled with a top and jeans or maxi skirts.
How to maintain the jewellery
To maintain the brilliance of your jewellery, it’s essential to follow these steps:
- After wearing your jewellery, give it a gentle cleaning with a dry cloth.
- Store your pieces in a dry, enclosed space.
- Keep them in an airtight pouch to prevent rust caused by exposure to air.
- Always store your collection separately to prevent moisture damage.
- Refrain from using jewellery cleaners.
Celebrities who wore oxidised jewellery
Indian celebrities, especially actresses, have been known for setting trends with their fashion choices. Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor have worn oxidised jewellery not just during Navratri but also for Diwali celebrations and film promotions. Investing in the best quality is a must so that you can carry this trend through different festive occasions.
Here are seven trendy oxidised jewellery picks for you
Jump To / Table of Contents
- TEEJH Laya Silver Oxidised Jewellery Gift Set
- Silvermerc Designs Oxidized Silver Plated Ganesha Jhumka Earrings
- SARAF RS JEWELLERY Oxidised Silver Toned Choker Set
- Fusion Vogue Oxidised German Silver Traditional Square Bangles
- VENI Women's Silver Replica Oxidized Handmade Choker Necklace
- Shaya by CaratLane Oxidised Nose Ring
- GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Oxidised Anklet
Teejh is a brand that is a treasure trove of oxidised jewellery. From their sparkling collection, this stunning set features a necklace, pair of earrings, bracelet and ring. These are crafted in sterling silver and have a vintage, oxidised look with detailed floral motifs, peacock shapes and leaf motifs. Because of its heavy feel, you can wear this set with your vivid ghagra-cholis.
If you’re someone who doesn’t like to wear heavy accessories, these jhumkas from Silvermerc Designs will give your Navratri outfits the needed oomph. Featuring a Lord Ganesha carving, these oxidised earrings also feature motifs of peacocks. They are crafted in brass and come with silver plating. These have a push-back closure. The vintage look and beads create the perfect charm to complement your kurta and cape sets.
One of the most popular styles of oxidised jewellery is choker necklaces. This Saraf RS Jewellery set is a real gem to match with your rani–pink outfits and contrast with green ensembles. The traditional necklace and earrings, which have motifs featuring Goddess Saraswati, are crafted in brass and plated with a high-quality silver finish. It also has pink cubic zirconia stones and white beads to make the piece stand out. Along with the antique finish, the set is lightweight and secured with a lobster clasp.
Instead of the typical round design, go for square-shaped bangles this festive season and add some variation to your collection. This style from Fusion Vogue is crafted in oxidised silver. They are embellished with decorative carvings, giving them a chic look. Be it ghagra–choli, kurta or sharara sets, these bangles will be an appealing accessory to pair with your outfits.
If eye-catching styles are what you’re aiming for this Navratri, this Veni choker necklace is the perfect choice. The oxidation on it is quite heavy, giving it a rich, vintage look. This piece also has a V-shaped design and is adorned with floral and leafy motifs. The dangles on the edge give it a chic edge. Pair this oxidised accessory with sarees and V-neckline blouses, kurtis and anarkalis.
Nose accessories are a lovely element worn by women dressing up in the Gujarati style. For Navratri, this handcrafted nose ring from Shaya by CaratLane will give you a traditional touch. This piece is made of 925 silver and has an oxidised silver coating. It features enamel accents that mimic the hues of peacock feathers. Wear it with all your festive outfits.
Anklets add to the charm of dancing the night away during Navratri. This minimally designed oxidised anklet from Giva is a modern piece. Crafted in 925 sterling silver, it has a round motif design with white beads and a 3 cm-long adjustable chain. Wear it with your ankle-length pants and kurta sets, ghagras and anarkali kurtis.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How do I take care of oxidised jewellery?
After wearing your accessories, clean them and keep them somewhere dry. To prevent exposure to air, which leads to rust, keep the pieces in a closed, tight pouch. Last but not least, make sure the jewellery is kept apart, away from moisture, and steer clear of jewellery cleaners.
– How can I clean oxidised jewellery?
Use a dry, soft cloth to gently clean the surface of the jewellery. To remove tarnish from the pieces, put them in a mixture of baking soda, salt and warm water. This will cause a chemical reaction and remove the residue from the jewellery, giving it a fresh look.
– Which are the five trending oxidised jewellery items?
Oxidised choker necklaces, jhumkas, kadas, nose pins and anklets are some of the most trending jewellery items preferred by garba enthusiasts during Navratri.
– How can I make oxidised jewellery last longer?
Maintaining oxidised jewellery will ensure it retains its charm for longer. Such pieces should be cleaned and stored in a dry place after use. Keep them in a pouch that is tightly closed to prevent exposure to air, which can cause rust. Finally, avoid using jewellery cleaners and keep your collection separate and dry.
– Where can I buy oxidised jewellery online?
You can buy the best-quality oxidised jewellery online from renowned brands on fashion websites like Amazon and Myntra.