Celebrate opulence this Mother’s Day with these timeless jewellery pieces

Mothers are a tough crowd to please. So when it comes to gifts for Mother’s Day, we believe in leaving no stone unturned. Celebrate your love for your mum with these sparkling jewels for Mother’s Day 2022.

Every mother tends to shower their endless love on their children, speaking of which how about honouring that love this Mother’s Day? While mums go above and beyond to make us feel all kinds of love then it’s time for us to take our gifting plans a notch higher. There probably is no gesture to pay back what our mothers do for us, but there’s no harm in trying right? Well, so think no more as we have a spectacular lineup of gifting ideas for Mother’s Day. At times even the greatest gifts do not serve the purpose of a heartfelt gesture. So this time let’s take the embellished route with these jewellery pieces for your lovely mothers.

How can one go wrong with jewellery right? After all, diamonds are a woman’s best friend. So, on that note gifting ideas for Mother’s Day just got easier. Follow this glamorous lineup below to choose the perfect piece of embellished beauty for your mothers. From intricacy to modern elegance, these pieces will definitely serve your purpose.

Dazzle your mum with these jewellery pieces this Mother’s Day

Tiffany & Co.

We had to begin with the all-time charmers, Tiffany & Co. as there is no better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with Tiffany. Straight from their recommended ideas, you can go for their Tiffany Victoria pendant and surprise your mother with this shimmery delight.

Chopard

The next charmer in line, is by far the finest of all, Chopard. The brand curates a special addition to Mother’s Day collection for all our lovely angels. If you’re looking for a perfect gift well then the Happy hearts – Golden hearts pendant sure seems like a heartfelt choice for your mothers. Infused with the charm of love and elegance of diamonds, this perfectly fits your gifting needs.

Shachee Fine Jewellery x Gemfield

Next up in line of gifting ideas for Mother’s Day comes a daunting duo of Shachee Fine Jewellery and Gemfield’s alluring embellishments. From this classic collaboration one can go for the victorian looking essence of Garden of Bliss Rose Earrings featuring Gemfields Zambian emeralds. The floral touch and the regal essence will definitely get through to your mum.

Prakshi Fine Jewellery

It’s time to give your mum some sparkling wings with the Bloom Butterfly choker cum bracelet in diamonds from Prakshi Fine Jewellery. The finest collaboration of diamonds and enchanted aura is what makes their bloom collection a worthy gift for our lovely moms.

Entice by KGK

Our special mums deserve one-of-a-kind and intricate pieces of jewellery on their special day. And Entice seems to fulfil that wish for us. So, how does a wreath full of fine diamonds wrapped around your neck, sound to you? Alluring right? Well, then this elegant diamond necklace along with a floral touch, from Entice sure seems to compliment your mum’s existing charm.

Orra

If your mum likes to hoard some minimal yet bling-worthy jewellery pieces well, then these Astra Diamond bangles from Orra is the perfect gesture for your mum this mother’s day. The gloss finish and the fine diamonds earn this piece a special mention.

Stac Fine Jewellery

It’s time to go down memory lane and let your mum adorn an 18k modern heirloom this Mother’s Day. The Golden memories locket is the perfect illustration of love and nostalgia all in one. So, wait no more and let your mum relive her memories with this picturesque gesture of gold from Stac Fine Jewellery.

Popley Eternal

Adding a modern and contemporary touch to your mum’s jewellery trunks, we have Popley Eternal’s 22kt gold tassel bracelets for all the supermoms. So, get your mum ready to dazzle in these intricate tassels as efficient and perfect as your mum.

Tribe Amrapali

Well, now, here comes a budget-friendly option for you to surprise your mum with. Tribe Amrapali adheres to a modern touch with gold plated intricacy with these minimal-looking Silver gold plated thread earrings. The tiny stars and the moon in the thread keep us glued to the beauty and charm of these earrings.

De Beers Forevermark

As Tata Cliq luxury forays into fine jewellery, it gives you yet another bait to buy a special piece for your lovely mums this Mother’s Day. You can go for a rose gold treat in the form of this Avaanti Pave closed ring. It gives you modern touch and an elegant vibe too.

RK Jewellers

Keeping mothers and their beautiful bonds in mind, RK Jewellers launches a daunting range of pieces curated especially for your mothers. So, if your mama loves to flaunt fine diamonds in the form of bracelets well then, this pair of stylish bracelets will definitely find a place in your mother’s jewellery trunk.

Niaj by Shraddha

Well, lastly it’s time to put a ring on it! Niaj fine jewellery is all about elaborate diamonds, speaking of which their rose gold round diamond ring seems like an appropriate gift this Mother’s Day. The sharp edges and shimmery glow is what makes this ring a perfect gift for your mum.

Hero and feature images courtesy: Instagram