Hollywood’s celebrated jewellery label, 64 Facets on making the cut

In conversation with Lalit and Suman Soni about the brand history, what makes it a celebrity favourite and how 64 Facets is creating jewellery for cosmopolitan women.

With a devoted Hollywood following that you can spot on various red carpet events, 64 Facets is one of our favourite and most decorated diamond jewellery labels. Its roots might be deeply rooted in India but with an aesthetic, that feels very now, it’s going places. The name, 64 Facets is derived from the concept of mastering 64 arts and sciences as done by the Indian deity, Lord Krishna. It’s this pursuit of perfection that has driven 64 Facets from achieving accolades on international carpets, an exclusive tie-up with Neiman Marcus, and now, exploring multiple facets in India. We talk to the brand founders, Lalit and Suman Soni about the label, 64 Facets’ humble journey yet star-studded journey.

64 Facets founders, Lalit and Suman Soni share their bejewelled tales:

How was your experience in the west and where can one find your jewellery there?

We are overwhelmed with all the love that the clients have shown for our jewellery. We started with one retail partner location in 2016 and are now available at more than 20 retail locations in the United States and one in Bahrain, along with our flagship store in our hometown- Jaipur. In the United States, you can find 64Facets in the luxury retail stores like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Stanley Korshak, et al, at all the top luxury destinations – from New York to Beverly Hills.

Talking about red carpet moments, which was your favourite?

Although we don’t have any favourites, we were pleasantly surprised when Lady Gaga chose to wear the same earrings to two different appearances during the last award season. That was quite the endorsement.

What are your most popular jewellery picks from 64Facets?

Our Ethereal necklaces have always been the hot favorites, regardless of customer demographics. These necklaces are versatile and appeal to all sensibilities, making them an essential pick for every jewellery lover. Our crawlers and studs, in various motifs, have also made their way to the jewellery boxes of women around the world.

How do you want your jewellery to resonate with the modern woman and man?

Just like a diamond, each of us is a unique, multifaceted individual. We use tools to express that individuality, and fine jewellery is one such powerful tool. 64Facets jewellery is created with that idea at the center. Our customer wears her jewellery everyday and everywhere, instead of locking it away. We create timeless, delicate, and versatile jewellery that helps enable the free expression of her true self.

What was the first Hollywood celebrity sighting?

Salma Hayek at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

What, according to you, ticks the fancy of Hollywood celebrities when it comes to red-carpet jewellery?

It’s hard to say. Every celebrity has a unique sense of style. The combination of that and the nature of the event drives decisions on what to wear. Discover the most celebrated faces of Hollywood elevating their style statement with our fine diamond jewellery:

Tell us what goes on behind the scenes in getting celebrities to pick your brand.

Typically, celebrities have one or more stylists who curate a few looks for them. These stylists have a network of brands in each category – clothes, jewellery, shoes, handbags, makeup, etc – and they put together complete sets of looks. In the end, it’s the celebrities who make the final choice from those curated looks.

Tell us about the piece worn by Lady Gaga, especially since she wore the piece both on a magazine cover and in real life?

Lady Gaga loved our diamond claw earrings. The three parallel claw-like lines comfortably encircle your ears, creating the illusion of three huggies layered along your ear lobe. Holding a total of 1.20ct of diamonds, each claw is embellished with exceptional rose-cut diamonds adding a beautiful shimmer and glow to your skin.

These beautiful earrings come in three tones of 18K gold. One can select the gold color that best allows them to unapologetically reveal their facets. And a matching diamond claw ring is also available.

See these beautiful earrings worn by Lady Gaga-

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy 64 Facets.