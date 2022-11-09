How Indian storytelling is an intrinsic part of this homegrown jewellery label

Aashna Singh, co-founder of homegrown jewellery label, OLIO Stories on telling stories through jewellery and creating modern heirloom pieces.

India has a rich tradition of oral storytelling. From cultural beliefs, and shared attitudes to generational knowledge, recitation is a way to preserve history and heritage. Keeping this tradition alive is a homegrown jewellery label, OLIO Stories founded by Aashna Singh and Sneha Saksena which aims to make jewellery that commemorates these unwritten stories.

“At its core, OLIO is about storytelling: bringing to life tales of ancient India, friendship, family, womanhood, and more. These tales present themselves as stories — collections of jewellery created with unique but universal themes in mind,” shares Aashna Singh. For instance, the teachings of Sikhism shared by her grandfather (nana) become the inspiration for the Khanda necklace inscribed with the words Nirbhau (without fear) and Nirvaer (without hate). “We create each piece to tell a story and empower wearers to forge their own. Versatility and thoughtfulness are at the forefront of our design process.” Storytelling isn’t simply a design tool or inspiration for the brand, it’s also a way to connect more deeply with your brand users. After all, nostalgia is one of the biggest factors that play into jewellery usage.

The same school of thought is reflected in OLIO Stories’ latest collection, ‘Mohini’ named after the Hindu goddess of enchantment. She is the enchantress (in mythology and Bollywood) who leads men to their doom with her feminine wiles. “In a world where femininity is seen as a weakness, Mohini teaches us to embrace our sexuality. In fact, as the only female avatar of Vishnu, Mohini is one of the earliest examples of gender-fluid personalities. By embodying both the feminine and masculine identity, Vishnu (and Mohini) demonstrate that there is no strict binary of masculine and feminine. Which attribute you exhibit, depends on choice and the necessity of the situation. Gender is fluid,” points out Singh.

Singh sees the collection as an ode to the supernatural beauty of women and therefore perfect for brides and bridesmaid. The collection highlights this persona with pieces like the a Kamarbandh (whih can be worn over a dress or sari), Oyster earrings (embedded with pearls) and jewelled Jalpari Gloves (with seashell motifs that go up to your elbow), each showcasing flexibility in design. “We’re inspired by ancient India: the culture and the stories. Our goal is to design modern heirlooms that tell the lost stories of South Asian history, while also nurturing and empowering a community that appreciates it,” points out Singh. The jewellery then becomes the modus operandi to pass on these lost tales and talismans.

All Images: Courtesy OLIO Stories.