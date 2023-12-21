Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on how she shines on and off the field

Cricket is the pulse of India, and carving a niche in this space is Jemimah Rodrigues, the star performer and all-rounder of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. As the new face of Platinum Evara, she talks to Lifestyle Asia India about the launch of her career, the seminal moments and how she is drawn toward cool and contemporary jewellery.

A trailblazer for women in cricket in India, Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the most sought-after players right now. She has made strides in the world of cricket since her debut at the age of 12 as the youngest player in the under-19 category, followed by becoming the second woman cricketer (after Smriti Mandhana) to score a double century in a 50-over cricket match. She was the youngest member of the Indian side to be selected for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 tournament in the West Indies and was awarded the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for Best Domestic Junior Women’s Cricket by the BCCI in June 2018. Accolades apart she has been instrumental in using her platform to create space and spark conversations for women in cricket. Making her the right fit for Platinum Evara’s #BecomingMe campaign. The campaign is a series of five short films each offering an intimate glimpse into Rodrigues’ life – not only reflecting her struggles but also her moments of triumphs and unwavering will to achieve something. As one of the rarest materials on earth, the brand is constantly supporting women who are achieving rare feats making Rodrigues the perfect accomplice. We talk to Jemimah Rodrigues about her extraordinary journey from a six-year-old girl in a field full of boys playing cricket to carving her niche.

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on debuting in the Platinum Evara campaign #BecomingMe

How did you discover your passion for cricket? What type of training did you undergo?



Cricket has always been close to my heart, a shared passion that binds my family together. From my father’s cricketing adventures to the tales of our parents avidly following the 1983 World Cup on the radio, sport has been a central part of our lives. Inspired by my cricket-loving brothers, I took up the bat and ventured into the realm of the game that seemed like second nature.

A few years back, there was no concept of ‘women’s cricket’. However, that didn’t stop me from joining the training sessions with the boys, embarking on a daily routine that required a 4:30 am departure from our Bhandup residence. The arduous journey involved catching a train, changing lines at Dadar, and eventually reaching Bandra by 6:30 am for rigorous training. This routine began at the age of four, a time when my love affair with cricket was just at its nascent stage. The joy I discovered wielding a bat became a driving force, propelling me forward. Initially, my training was fueled by sheer enjoyment of the sport. However, as I matured, I began to recognise the potential for a cricket career. Consequently, my training evolved, aligning with the aspirations that excited me. Thus, my journey unfolded, steeped in a genuine love for cricket. From avidly watching the game to stepping onto the field myself, every moment shaped the athlete I am today.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced so far?

In recent years, women’s cricket has gained well-deserved recognition, but my entry into the sport faced a lack of awareness. Despite challenges, my parents supported my love for cricket, breaking stereotypes about girls in sports. With their unwavering encouragement, I pursued both hockey and cricket in my formative years. Now, my goal is to motivate and inspire young girls to confidently embrace sports, contributing to a future where more pursue their passions.

What, according to you, was your “big break” moment?



Securing the India cap stands out as a pivotal moment in my career. Reflecting on the journey from my early years, I recall the struggles, challenges, tears, hurdles, and heartbreaks. Wearing the India cap was surreal, a culmination of years of dreaming, obstacles and hard work. It marked the realisation of a lifelong aspiration, turning my dream into reality. Another significant milestone etched in my memory is receiving an award from MS Dhoni during my teenage years. This moment is a cherished memory that fueled my determination. His recognition served as a powerful motivator, encouraging me and contributing to the success I enjoy today.

As an Indian woman cricketer, how would you want the narrative to read?

In my early years, I played solely for the sheer love of the game. Despite facing rejection from an academy for being both a girl and petite, my resilience led me to a girls’ selection opportunity during a school game. At the age of 8, I competed with 24- and 25-year-olds, impressing everyone and securing a spot. The same club that once rejected me witnessed my success in the semis against their boys’ under-10 team.

Today, as women’s cricket thrives in India, I’m privileged to contribute to its growth. Cricket should never be confined to gender stereotypes; it’s a narrative imposed by society. Witnessing the women’s team standing proudly beside the men’s team is a gratifying shift. The true achievement for women’s cricket, in my view, lies in transcending the categorisation of Indian men’s or women’s teams. It’s about appreciating the game for its skill and passion, irrespective of gender. I hope that viewers see us not as women playing cricket, but as skilled athletes showcasing the sport at its best.

Tell us about the Platinum EVARA campaign ‘Becoming Me’ and how it tells your story.



Platinum Evara consistently champions the empowerment of young women, reflecting this ethos in all campaigns and collections that honour womanhood and femininity. The ‘Becoming Me’ narrative resonates deeply with me as it celebrates a woman’s transformative journey toward authenticity. Joining this campaign feels like a natural fit, and I am thrilled to be a part of an initiative that pays tribute to every woman’s unique path of self-discovery and self-realisation.

My personal journey, from contributing to the women’s cricket team to playing a role in elevating it to global recognition, mirrors a story of self-acceptance, growth, and love. Through ‘Becoming Me,’ I am excited to share and celebrate the diverse journeys that define each woman’s quest for her true self.

What about platinum jewellery resonates with you as a GenZ consumer?

While I may appear as a total tomboy immersed in cricket, there’s another side of me drawn to precious jewellery, especially delicate, understated, and intricate pieces. Beyond mere adornments, these pieces carry stories. My style is effortlessly minimalistic, and I love enhancing my outfits with sleek platinum jewellery. The new Platinum EVARA collection aligns perfectly with my aesthetic, offering minimalist pieces suitable for various occasions. What I appreciate most is the versatility of platinum jewellery which effortlessly complements all types of outfits.

All Images: Courtesy Platinum Evara.