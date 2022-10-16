Luxury Indian jewellery brands we’ve been eyeing for the festive season

There is no such thing as too much jewellery. Fine jewellery is timeless and something you can never have enough of. It may also truly enhance your overall vibe and outfit. So, to help you, we’ve compiled a list of the best luxury jewellery brands in India so that you never run out of options and can smash your outfits on special occasions! So, bookmark your favourites and continue reading!

Bookmark these best jewellery brands in India

Tyaani by Karan Johar

Tyaani one of the best jewellery brands in India, is a Pret fine jewellery collection that uses 22kt gold and natural diamond polkis or uncuts to produce magnificent pieces of jewellery that showcase Karan’s personality. Polki Jewellery has long been one of the most essential aspects of Indian history and heritage. It exemplifies the beauty and mystery of Indian culture. Tyaani’s artistic approach to jewellery design, polki sets, and uncut diamond overall aims to express Indian values and sentiments. Tyaani’s Collection strives to reconnect women with their traditions while also catering to their need for current aesthetics and trends in uncut diamond jewellery.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has it all, from beautiful cuts for the everyday modern woman and bespoke designs for custom created creations to intricate and stunning bridal jewellery collections for today’s brides. The brand provides a wide selection of jewellery styles and designs that cater to the diverse interests of people of all ages and ethnicities. This specific jewellery brand is recognised for providing the greatest and most heartfelt service, which has earned them a loyal client base. The designs are extremely stunning, with a great mixture of traditional and contemporary styles suitable for any event or celebration.

Kohinoor Jewellers

Kohinoor Jewellers is a jewellery business that started in 1862. Specialising in coloured gemstones jewellery and some are rare finds, it has moved beyond just emeralds & rubies, and is creating precious baubles with gemstones like Rutilated Quartz, Tsavorites, Topaz, Paraiba, Agate and many more.

Tribe Amrapali Jewels

Tribe Amrapali, a Jaipur-based brand, is already a well-known name in the jewellery industry. Their magnificent jewellery has been worn by celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood such as Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, and many more. They even collaborated with big-budget films like Manikarnika and Baahubali and displayed a plethora of antique gold jewellery.

They have beautiful collections of luxurious jewellery such as Nav Chandrika, which has their unique tribal jewellery, Apsara, which features bridal jewellery, Navrang, which features colourful festive jewellery, and Atulya, which features intricate festive jewellery.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers, a behemoth jewellery business with 122 outlets across India and the Middle East, has been in business since before independence. They have introduced the Muhurat bridal line in pure gold, diamond, and handmade jewellery, Anokhi for uncut diamonds, and Candere for precious diamonds. While some of their most costly and grandiose pieces start in the six figures and upwards, they also have affordable and modern everyday wear collections for a more casual aesthetic.

Kalyan Jewellers is India’s most trusted and frequented jewellery business for bridal jewellery, with devoted customers who swear by their products.

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller is India’s leading fine jewellery discovery platform, focusing on providing you with an exceptional jewellery buying experience. PC Jeweller strives to offer the most comprehensive range of handpicked designs for every occasion.

They are known for offering a wide range of traditional and contemporary jewellery in gold, diamond, platinum, and other precious stones and metals that showcase the country’s rich culture, legacy, and diversity. They also provide a beautiful selection of designer jewellery for men if you want to give something unique and trendy to the men in your life.

Hazoorilal Jewellers

Hazoorilal has created a strong stamp of recognition, quality, and credibility as jewellers, and their clients have remained faithful to the brand for three generations. Hazoorilal’s history in traditional Indian jewellery is unparalleled for heirloom pieces. Their range is one of the broadest in the country and includes diamonds, gold, polki, and kundan jewellery, as well as being one of the early pioneers of coloured diamonds.

P.P Jewellers by Pawan Gupta

PP Jewellers was a family-owned enterprise until 2014. It was a small-scale enterprise, with Pawan finishing the jewellery to save on labour costs. Initially making just silver jewellery, the company subsequently expanded into gold, diamond, platinum, and now polki.

Rare Heritage

By creating a bridge between timeless heirloom trinkets and versatile style, Rare Heritage brings authentic heirloom jewels handed down through generations to form a part of a refined Indian wedding trousseau. Whether you’re a maximalist or a minimalist, this one-stop-solution brings timeless essentials that you can adorn for now and forever.

RK Jewellers

RK Jewellers atelier is recognised for its exceptional designs, meticulous craftsmanship, and natural purity. It embodies elegance and style in a seamless blend of historical and modern influences, with a large and exotic collection of timeless items. All of their items are made in-house. Because they create the designs themselves, they ensure that the quality is high, the design retains its original aesthetic, and most importantly, the creator’s thought is communicated in the manufactured piece.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy hazoorilaljewellers/Instagram