It’ll only take you a New York minute to fall in love with the Tiffany Knot collection

Paying homage to the city that never sleeps is the new Tiffany Knot collection that draws from the chain-link fences you see all across the streets of New York.

The city of New York never fails to inspire. The architecture, the people and the vibe of the city is hypnotising and Tiffany & Co. has always been an intrinsic part of this narrative. From Audrey Hepburn grabbing breakfast outside their 5th Avenue store to visits by glamorous Upper East Siders, the American heritage jeweller, Tiffany & Co is an icon within the city of icons. For it’s latest collection, it’s not the impressive Statue of Liberty or the never-ending skyline but a humble yet prevalent New York symbol that forms the core. The chain-link fences can be found all around the city, an industrial element that gets transformed into a refined and modern piece of jewellery.

The chain link fences become an unlikely source of inspiration with clandestine meaning. After all, only a New Yorker will be able to understand and spot this connection to the city. The result of this interplay is the Tiffany Knot collection which is sleek and sensational. Taking form as bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants, and earrings all in 18k yellow and rose gold, with our without pave diamonds. The designs are smooth and sophisticated with the added roughness of jagged angles with the signature graphic knot motif. One of the most attention-grabbing piece from the collection is the double-wrap choker that is hand set with over 300 diamonds with amazing flexibility and movement. Available in stores across the globe, the Tiffany Knot collection is an icon designed for the city of dreams.

All Images: Courtesy Tiffany & Co.