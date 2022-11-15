It’s the season to sparkle with these luxurious fine jewellery collections

Fine jewellery is the perfect marker for life’s landmark events. After all, each special occasion deserves to be commemorated with a precious keepsake that lasts longer than a lifetime. With the season of sparkle ahead of us, here are the best fine jewellery collections to sprinkle some diamond dust with.

When it comes to fine jewellery, it’s important to pick from collections that are astute investments, contemporary in design and yet can be treasured as heirlooms. These offerings from the high maisons of fine jewellery are a combination of exceptional craftsmanship and scintillating styles. A closer look at the fine jewellery pieces worth your penny.

The best fine jewellery collection that should be on your radar right now:

Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol

What better way to bring in some Christmas cheer than a limited edition collection from American fine jewellery maison, Tiffany & Co. The exclusive Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol collection is inspired by the artist’s holiday greeting cards created for the jeweller during the 1950s and ’60s. Created at the peak of Warhol’s career, the holiday cards showcase his signature blotted line and watercolour style, illustrated with birds, stars, shoes, trees and other holiday themes. While the collection of tableware and ornaments depicting Warhol’s brilliant style is a lucrative gift, it’s the jewellery edit starring Hailey Bieber that has us intrigued. The campaign film is a tribute to the artist’s legendary Factory and love for the holidays with the Tiffany Blue boxes and some sparkling classics.

Chanel N°5 Fine Jewellery

Inspired by Coco Chanel’s favourite number, the Chanel N°5 Fine Jewellery collection is a confluence of precious jewels and charms with diamonds set in white gold or beige gold (unique to the brand). The ubiquitous number constantly appears in all things Chanel, from Mademoiselle’s zodiac number to the iconic fragrances. On our radar are the Eternal N°5 transformable earrings which can be adjusted with the long version worn attached behind the lobe or as a simple ear stud or the Eternal N°5 necklace crafted in 18K white gold and diamonds. Each piece is a modern day heirloom for the lovers of all things classic and Chanel.

House of Meraki x Gemfields J’aime Collection

Gargi Rathi’s first introduction to emeralds was at the local Zambian Tuesday market with her mother where emerald miners sat on the side alongside vegetable sellers. Her passion for the green stone led her to form the House of Meraki, a jewellery brand focused on the mine-to-market authenticity of emeralds. The Gemfields J’aime Collection is a collection of responsibly sourced emeralds from Gemfields’ Kagem mine in Zambia that are handmade in House of Meraki’s London atelier by a family of Italian craftsmen. The collection draws from the healing properties of emeralds and promises to bring the wearer positive energy, and not just as decorative ornaments. Dainty studs, stylish hoops, rings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants are crafted in 18k yellow gold with round, emerald and pearl cut stones that explore the various aspects of a woman’s personality.

Hero Image: Courtesy Gemfields. Featured Image: Courtesy Tiffany & Co.