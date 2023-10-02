The most extravagant jewellery and accessories from Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé might be the biggest superstar of this generation, but it’s her influence that puts everything she touches, into orbit. Descending on the world stage after a six-year sabbatical with her Renaissance Tour, the Grammy champion knew her outfits, her accessories, and her jewellery were taking centre stage alongside her. So, pulling out archival pieces, assembling the best couturiers in the industry, and rounding up a posse of stylists were the only way forward for this globally dissected concert tour. With each of her outfits analysed by fans, critics, and netizens, we take a closer look at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour jewellery and accessories.
What kind of accessories and jewellery did Beyoncé wear for the Renaissance Tour?
When American haute jewellery heavyweight, Tiffany & Co named Beyoncé and Jay-Z as their brand ambassadors in 2021 with the “About Love” collection, little did they know this partnership would coalesce into a 50-concert-strong world tour. Tiffany & Co was signed on as the official jewellery partner for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour and the collaboration took the form of decadent ornaments spotted on the multiplatinum singer— including a custom in-ear audio monitor in platinum with bead set diamonds of 4.5 carats, pieces from the Tiffany HardWear and those designed by the equally iconic Tiffany’s muse, Elsa Peretti. Talk about star power!
If wearing diamonds for every performance wasn’t celebrity enough, Beyonce took it to the next level by including her fashion-obsessed fans — lovingly monikered the BeyHive. The jewellery company, known for their white gold pieces and tiny blue boxes, announced that they are creating a limited edition collection of their signature “Return To Tiffany” design in honour of the queen herself. The collection featured an array of pieces with the classic silver circular lock charm. A small horse and the words “Tiffany & Co. New York 925” are engraved on the front, while “Welcome to the RENAISSANCE Beyoncé 925” is on the back.
But that’s not all. Beyoncé’s selection of custom and archival headgear— which includes Mugler’s 1997 bee-shaped skull cap— created a whirlwind on social media with several fans reaching their sewing machines for a DIY project. Apart from that, the singer debuted a bee-line of extravagant hats, bejewelled opera gloves, and body chains to up the ante. With her finale show on October 1 closing the historic tour, we take a look all of Beyoncé’s most show-stopping and extravagant Renaissance jewellery and accessories.
The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé collection ranges from USD 275 (INR 22,870.92) to USD 700 (INR 58,216.90) in price and will be available starting July 29 here.
The best jewellery and accessories from Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour
Beyoncé wears a platinum customised in-ear audio monitor with bead set diamonds of 4.5 carats. Added to the mechanical embellishment were a pair of Tiffany & Co. earrings from the 1990s.
Beyoncé’s futuristic alien-core look took an otherworldly direction with her custom Tiffany & Co. eyewear. The wraparound design with shimmering studs might not be the most practical of designs but it adds an irrefutable layer of cool to her silvery, metallic outfit.
A sight only worthy of seeing live, Beyoncé brought one out of the archives from Mugler’s Spring 1997 couture collection. She kept the beyhive on their toes with a sublime body armour accentuated with towering antennas that morphed into bug-like sunglasses. If this isn’t peak pop star behaviour, we don’t know what is!
Bringing alive the “Alien Superstar” theme, the Grammy awardee called designer Richard Quinn for a piece that needed several closer looks. The UFO-like headpiece, revealing nothing but Beyonce’s eyes, was the inevitable focal point of the ensemble. With its capacious, intriguing design, it had to be one of the more experimental pieces adorned by the superstar.
Beyoncé added this custom denim look by Diesel to her statement tour wardrobe but what stole the show were her Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses. If micro-sunglasses, often touted as a benchmark of influencer-core, were a trend a few seasons ago, Beyoncé ensured hers were a few levels above the norm. These hyper-micro pair were kept partly on her nose and mostly off for parts of her Vancouver performance.
Beyoncé’s birthday performance earlier in September saw Pucci’s “Giardino” print being resurrected from the archives. Blurring the line between catsuit and second skin, the colourful one-piece was further accentuated with a matching arm fan and hat from the brand. Her Tiffany & Co necklace morphed into a bedazzling body armour, complete with a layered chain that wrapped around the singer.
The house ambassador wore a Tiffany & Co. custom Drip Intravenous necklace and custom Drip Intravenous chandelier earrings during her performance in London. If one would get a dollar each time diamonds were spotted on Beyoncé through the length of the Renaissance Tour, they’d be a billionaire and retired already!
Fashion debaters might still be arguing over who gets credit for making hot pink great again (Valentino or Greta Gerwig’s Barbie), but Beyoncé knew what she was doing bringing summer’s hottest trend to the stage. Picking this look from the collection pieces of Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, Beyoncé leaned into disco drama with her form-fitting bodysuit. Despite the sequin-embellished ensemble, one could not look away from the feathered sunglasses that definitely needs to be duped for Halloween!
Beyoncé’s custom Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti mesh dress could be considered the result of when clothing meets accessories in the fashion aisle. To open the Renaissance World Tour in Toronto and bringing together two Elsa Peretti icons — Diamonds by the Yard and Mesh—artisans crafted a one-of-a-kind piece. “Sensuous mesh ribbons, symbolising Peretti’s innovative artistry, modern style sensibility, and passion for exceptional craftsmanship” was the inspiration as revealed by the brand’s website.
If bedazzled horses and a bee-line of hats and sunglasses were not immersive enough for the show, Beyoncé called upon Arnaud Vaillant, one-half of the modernistic couturier behind Coperni, for a cape that would leave watchers in a hypnotic trance.
“It feels absolutely unbelievable to have collaborated with one of the greatest performers of all time, especially on closing the show. The look was inspired by a beautiful dress from our AW23 show, which was crafted from laser-cut metallic feathers all around. Designing the cape and collaborating with her stylist Julia [Sarr-Jamois] was a dream come true, we were so grateful and excited to see how everyone was so happy. When I first saw it on Twitter during opening night, I almost didn’t believe it was our work. I just keep going “Is this us? Is it our look?” Overall, this has been an incredible moment for all of us, and also our friends in Paris who also have worked tirelessly on this show,” Valliant told The Perfect Magazine.
