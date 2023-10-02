The most extravagant jewellery and accessories from Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé might be the biggest superstar of this generation, but it’s her influence that puts everything she touches, into orbit. Descending on the world stage after a six-year sabbatical with her Renaissance Tour, the Grammy champion knew her outfits, her accessories, and her jewellery were taking centre stage alongside her. So, pulling out archival pieces, assembling the best couturiers in the industry, and rounding up a posse of stylists were the only way forward for this globally dissected concert tour. With each of her outfits analysed by fans, critics, and netizens, we take a closer look at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour jewellery and accessories.

What kind of accessories and jewellery did Beyoncé wear for the Renaissance Tour?

When American haute jewellery heavyweight, Tiffany & Co named Beyoncé and Jay-Z as their brand ambassadors in 2021 with the “About Love” collection, little did they know this partnership would coalesce into a 50-concert-strong world tour. Tiffany & Co was signed on as the official jewellery partner for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour and the collaboration took the form of decadent ornaments spotted on the multiplatinum singer— including a custom in-ear audio monitor in platinum with bead set diamonds of 4.5 carats, pieces from the Tiffany HardWear and those designed by the equally iconic Tiffany’s muse, Elsa Peretti. Talk about star power!

If wearing diamonds for every performance wasn’t celebrity enough, Beyonce took it to the next level by including her fashion-obsessed fans — lovingly monikered the BeyHive. The jewellery company, known for their white gold pieces and tiny blue boxes, announced that they are creating a limited edition collection of their signature “Return To Tiffany” design in honour of the queen herself. The collection featured an array of pieces with the classic silver circular lock charm. A small horse and the words “Tiffany & Co. New York 925” are engraved on the front, while “Welcome to the RENAISSANCE Beyoncé 925” is on the back.

But that’s not all. Beyoncé’s selection of custom and archival headgear— which includes Mugler’s 1997 bee-shaped skull cap— created a whirlwind on social media with several fans reaching their sewing machines for a DIY project. Apart from that, the singer debuted a bee-line of extravagant hats, bejewelled opera gloves, and body chains to up the ante. With her finale show on October 1 closing the historic tour, we take a look all of Beyoncé’s most show-stopping and extravagant Renaissance jewellery and accessories.

The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé collection ranges from USD 275 (INR 22,870.92) to USD 700 (INR 58,216.90) in price and will be available starting July 29 here.

The best jewellery and accessories from Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour