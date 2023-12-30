Jewels from Platinum Evara that celebrate you and your many occasions

Ask any stalwarts of fashion and they will confirm that contemporary jewellery is the pièce de résistance when it comes to a well-curated eveningwear look. From dainty pendants for daily wear to sculptural rings for special soirees, our go-to destination for rooster of versatile jewellery has always been Platinum Evara. So with the holiday season upon us, we are looking at pieces that help us celebrate ourselves and the occasions around us.

Traditionally, jewellery has always been seen as an item gifted – down via generations or to a partner as a sign of love. This narrative is now changing and women of today are looking at jewellery as a gift to themselves, an expression of self-acceptance and self-love. These women are following their hearts, finding their own paths and setting in motion a new social order. Saluting them is Platinum Evara’s #BecomingMe campaign featuring Jemimah Rodrigues, the star performer and all-rounder of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, and Nithyashree Venkataramanan, a musical prodigy from Tamil Nadu. Platinum, one of the rarest metals on earth, serves as the perfect base for jewellery designed for women with equally rare and valuable traits.

Crafted for women who don’t dull their shine for anyone is this special collection of jewellery from Platinum EVARA by PGI India. Crafted from 95% pure platinum each piece is embedded with meaning and designed keeping these special journeys in mind. Dreamlike patterns, Mobius loops and grooves, and scattered and expansive patterns all come together to create a unique design narrative. These pieces are the perfect mix of subtle and statement-making, ensuring that the designs appeal to modern women. Dainty necklaces, intricately crafted earrings, fluid bracelets and cocktail rings, these everyday luxury pieces are full of intrinsic and sentimental value. They can be dressed up or down, or layered to create the most understated yet instantly recognisable wardrobe for the upcoming festive and wedding season.

Key pieces from Platinum Evara’s new jewellery collection:

Platinum Studded Bars earrings

If you’re looking for a ‘one and done’ piece then opt for these dangling platinum earrings inlaid with sparkling diamonds. Diamond earrings set in platinum look great on everyone and epitomise quiet luxury. But if you ask us, this unique pair just resonates emotionally and subtly expresses your beliefs and dreams.

Platinum Pristine Blooms earrings

If you’re looking for a piece that stands out yet can withstand trends and last for generations, then these budding blossoms are for you. Featuring dual-toned spokes, these floral motif platinum earrings are symbolic of your growth while appealing to your free-spirited nature.

Platinum Circles of Celebration bracelet

A minimalistic diamond and platinum bracelet is one of the hardest-working pieces you can own, as it can go from office to cocktail hour without any stress. You can wear it as a single piece or stack it up with your favourite Platinum Evara pieces for maximal impact. The Circles of Celebration bracelet is an amalgamation of multiple circular pellets that come together to create a larger motif while retaining its minimalistic charm.

All Images: Platinum Evara.