Veteran designer, JJ Valaya debuts into precious jewellery at The World Of Valaya. The result is a melange of his royal nomadic aesthetic with vintage pieces from the Patiala royal family.

When it comes to nailing a bridal look it’s about tying in all elements. It is the reason why more and more couture designers are now dabbling with precious jewellery. It’s an attempt at creating a more cohesive bridal story one that can now be experienced at The World Of Valaya. Adding another vertical to his expansive kingdom of luxe, bohemian design is a range of precious jewellery crafted in association with Jagdish Jewellers Chandigarh. The jewellers have been known for crafting exquisite pieces for the Patiala Royals since 1866 and the collection at The World Of Valaya is at par. It’s a curation of unique, vintage pieces that are crafted/modified to match Valaya’s Royal Nomad aesthetic. It also serves as a prelude to a line of fine jewellery that will be introduced later this year. Precious stones, rare brilliant-cut diamonds and uncut diamonds (polki) are meticulously crafted to allude to the royal past and are available on appointment at the newly open boutique in JW Mariott, Aerocity.

Veteran designer, JJ Valaya on launching his new jewellery line at The World Of Valaya:

Tell us about your foray into jewellery and why it was important to add the segment to The World Of Valaya?

I have never believed in drawing boundaries when it comes to creativity. And when we were thinking that you know what The World Of Valaya was going to be, I was very clear that it needs to be reflective of all the things that I truly love doing and love creating. So fashion of course is the natural fit. But then we ventured into Valaya Home (luxury interiors and furniture), my fine art photography, our line of accessories be it jewellery, footwear, belts and of course finally the precious jewellery which I feel completes the experience in a very holistic way. Of course, this is the pace which is a personal expression of everything that I feel completes my world. And therefore it will have lots of interesting new ideas and thoughts being expressed in the coming years. But for now, we are doing beautiful bridal clothes and couture in the true sense of the word. And the precious jewellery and fine jewellery that I just had to create something that complimented the clothes perfectly.

What are the key aspects of the design and the inspiration behind it?

The jewellery line would reflect the core ethos of our brand, the royal nomad for art deco, that sort of DNA that I have infused in just about everything I do and jewellery would be no different. So, one will have to wait to see how the expression comes alive in precious metal and precious stones. But the inspiration of this will always resonate with the fashion collection.

What according to you is the hero piece from the current selection?

You know we’ve begun our journey in fine jewellery with a curated line, we are very fortunate to found a jeweller who has history and legacy from 1866, and who has all their life worked on very special pieces for the Punjab royal families, especially Patiala. So we were fortunate to find them and bond with their exquisite levels of craftsmanship. So, we started with a curated line where I have hand-picked some very very special pieces from the archives and sort of displayed them at The World Of Valaya. These resonate with our look, and therefore they’re there. But in the next few months, we’ll launch the signature JJ Valaya line of fine jewellery, which would be individual pieces designed by me.

What should a bride keep in mind while deciding on jewellery?

I think the most important thing for any bride when she’s getting married is to master balance and if you can’t do it yourself you should get a stylist, which means that you know that you’re already wearing a fairly heavy outfit it is your wedding after all. How do you balance it with the perfect jewellery, good makeup, good hair and perfect accessories so that you come across looking absolutely special? This is a note which requires a very very careful sort of attention, but once you’ve got it right then there’s no looking back.

All Images: Courtesy The World Of Valaya.