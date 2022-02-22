Legendary jewels of India that grace different crowns and museums across the world

Not just Koh-i-Noor, but numerous jewels of India were found in the enormous mines of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and today, they adorn crowns and museums all over the world.

Indian royalty has always been synonymous with exquisite jewels. It is not new that the jewels of India have played a significant role in Indian history. India’s jewellery is a striking reflection of the country’s aesthetic and cultural history, with a 5,000-year legacy. They are beautiful, natural, and have the iridescence of a star.

Indian mines have produced many historical diamonds that ornament the crowns and museums around the world. Let’s look at these legendary jewels that travelled around the world.

Precious jewels of India that are now a part of crown jewels and museums

Hope Diamond

The Hope Diamond is a 45.52-carat diamond that was extracted from the Kollur Mine in Guntur, India, in the 17th century. Due to the trace amounts of boron, it has a blue colour. The stone is known as a Golconda diamond. The Tavernier Blue diamond was purchased by French gem merchant Jean-Baptiste Tavernier in 1666, according to the earliest records. Tavernier sold the stone to King Louis XIV of France in 1668 after it was cut and called the French Blue (Le bleu de France). It was lost in 1791 and re-cut, with the largest section of the diamond appearing in an 1839 gem catalogue from the Hope banking family under the Hope name.

The diamond has had many renowned owners, including Washington socialite Evalyn Walsh McLean, who was frequently seen wearing it. Harry Winston, a New York gem merchant, purchased the diamond in 1949 and toured it for several years before donating it to the National Museum of Natural History in the United States in 1958, where it is on permanent exhibition.

Daria-i-Noor Diamond

The Daria-i-Noor is one of the world’s largest cut diamonds, weighing an estimated 182 carats. Its pale pink colour is one of the rarest in diamonds. This Indian diamond was discovered in the Kollur mine in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. It was one of the jewels of India and was originally owned by the Kakatiya dynasty and later by the Delhi Sultanate’s Khalji dynasty and Mughal emperors. It was part of the Peacock Throne of Shah Jahan.

Nader Shah of Iran invaded Northern India and occupied Delhi in 1739. In exchange for returning the crown of India to the Mughal emperor, Muhammad, he took possession of the Mughals’ entire fabled treasury, including the Daria-i-Noor, as well as the Koh-i-Noor and the Peacock Throne.

Sharukh Mirza, Nader Shah’s grandson, inherited the diamond after his father died in 1747. It then fell into the hands of Lotf Ali Khan. Following Lotf Ali Khan’s defeat at the hands of Mohammad Khan Qajar, who established Iran’s ruling Qajar dynasty, the Daria-i-Noor was transferred to the Qajar treasury. The diamond is currently housed in the Iranian Crown Jewels collection at the Central Bank of Iran in Tehran.

Noor-ul-Ain Diamond

The Noor-ul-Ain, the tiara’s centrepiece, is one of the world’s largest pink diamonds. The diamond is believed to have been recovered from the Golconda mines in Hyderabad, India. It is one of the jewels of India and the first in possession of the nizam Abul Hasan Qutb Shah. The jewel was later given as a peace offering to the Mughal emperor Aurangazeb after he defeated him in a siege. In the 18th century, it was into the Iranian Imperial collection by Persian king Nader Shah Afshar.

The Noor-ul-Ain is believed to have been part of a much larger gem known as the Great Table diamond. The larger diamond is thought to have been cut in two, with one section becoming the Noor-ul-Ain diamond and the other becoming the Daria-i-Noor diamond. Both of these pieces are currently housed in the Iranian Crown Jewels.

Hortensia Diamond

The Hortensia diamond, one of the Golconda Diamonds, was mined in India and is now part of the French Crown Jewels. It’s a 20-carat pale orange-pink diamond cut into a five-sided shape with a “feather” (a fine visible crack) running from tip to girdle.

The Hortensia was purchased by King Louis XIV of France in 1643 and remained in his possession until 1715. During the French Revolution, it was stolen in 1792 from the Garde-Meuble de la Couronne in Paris (now the Hôtel de la Marine). It was discovered in an attic in Paris’s Les Halles district. It was stolen again in 1830. This time from the Ministry of the Navy, but recovered shortly after. The Hortensia is on display at the Galerie d’Apollon of the Louvre museum in Paris.

Regent Diamond

The Regent diamond, also known as the Pitt diamond, was a brilliant-cut stone with a slight blue tinge that was once the crown jewel of France. The diamond was discovered by a man in the Kollur Mine in India in 1701 and weighed 410 carats in rough form. Sir Thomas Pitt, the British governor in Madras, purchased it and published a letter in the London Daily Post to dispel rumours that he had stolen the gem.

The stone was cut to a 141-carat cushion brilliant called the Pitt diamond and purchased in 1717 by the Duke of Orléans, Regent of France, hence its present name. It was stolen, along with other crown jewels in 1792, but was recovered. Napoleon wore the stone in the pommel of his sword. It has been on display in the Louvre since 1887.

Sancy Diamond

The long and scandalous saga of the Sancy diamond is reminiscent of a thriller film. It can be traced back to Charles the Bold and France’s Louis XVI, and it has been pawned to finance wars, stolen several times, vanished and miraculously reappeared years later, and a loyal servant swallowed the stone rather than forfeit it to thieves. It was eventually removed from his cadaver.

The Sancy is one of a few famous diamonds whose legendary histories hardly seem plausible, yet these stories have been passed down and documented for centuries. The Sancy, a 55.2-carat pale yellow pear-shaped diamond about the size of a strawberry, has been tracked for more than 500 years. It is now safely enclosed in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Shah Diamond

The Shah Diamond, also known as Akbar Shah Diamond, was discovered in 1450 at the Golconda mines (now in Andhra Pradesh, South India). This diamond is not of the first water, as it has a yellowish tinge due to iron oxide at the surface. It is said to have weighed 95 carats before being cut, and it lost 9 carats after. It currently weighs 88.7 carats. It is an elongated octahedron with fifteen facets replacing the eight original faces. It is frequently described as having the shape of a coffin.

The diamond first belonged to Akbar the Great, the third Mughal Emperor who reigned from 1556 to 1605, one of India’s greatest emperors and the architect of the modern secular state. After Akbar Shah’s death, it was passed on to his successor, Emperor Jahangir Shah, who had it inscribed for the first time in 1619 A.D. Several inscriptions were made on the diamond. The diamond remained in the dynasty’s treasury until 1739, and later it disappeared for over a century.

The diamond was later discovered and purchased by an English merchant named George Blogg, who re-cut it into a 73.60ct pear-shaped diamond. It is currently held in the Diamond Fund collection of the Kremlin Armoury in Moscow.

Orlov Diamond

The Orlov Diamond, also known as Orloff Diamond, weighs a whopping 300 carats and is a stunning, rare bluey, greenish diamond colour. Its cut is an old-fashioned Mogul-cut rose with flawless clarity. The diamond’s shape has been described as half a pigeon’s egg, with rows of triangular facets on the upper surface and corresponding four-sided facets on the lower surface. The diamond has 180 facets in total.

The Orloff Diamond was said to have been discovered in India and was originally set as the diamond eye of Vishnu — one of the Hindu Gods — in the innermost sanctuary temple in Srirangam. The diamond was later reported missing. After that, the stone was sold to an English sea captain. The diamond then made its way to Amsterdam, where Russian count Grigori Orloff purchased it and brought it back to Russia for his wife, Empress Catherine the Great. The stone was placed in the Imperial Sceptre after Catherine received it.

When Napoleon and his great army were about to enter Moscow in 1812, the Orloff was hidden in a priest’s tomb. Napoleon discovered the diamond’s location. He was about to claim it as his own when the priest appeared and cast a curse on the army. Napoleon and his army scampered away without the Orloff Diamond. The Orlov Diamond is still mounted in the Imperial Sceptre today and is one of the most important items in one of the greatest collections of gems and jewellery.

