Louis Vuitton names Cate Blanchett as its newest ambassador with some dazzling jewels

Louis Vuitton recruits Cate Blanchett as its newest House Ambassador to continue the glamorous tradition of High Jewellery.

With a storied history of selling trunks to affluent European travellers, when Louis Vuitton made its first foray into jewellery in the early 2000s, there was some hesitation about its jewel-making abilities. One that the brand easily overcame with its dedication to making jewellery the traditional way. And in the world of high jewellery, that’s the only way to do it. Thereby firmly establishing its spot amongst the legacy jewellers of Place Vendôme in Paris.

She’s a global superstar who is known for her strong performances and elegant demeanour. Values that hold good to Louis Vuitton High jewellery as well. Blanchett is a force to reckon with, known for delivering flawless portrayals in the movies, serving timeless and stylish looks, and promoting a host of humanitarian causes. Simply put, she’s an Academy Award-winning actor who looks flawless both on and off-screen, a trait she brings to the campaign for Louis Vuitton High Jewellery. “I am extremely excited to have this opportunity to collaborate with Louis Vuitton – a truly iconic House with an enormous cultural reach. To wear the magnificent pieces created by Francesca Amfitheatrof is a bedazzling pleasure, and Nicolas Ghesquiere, as ever, amazes and inspires me,” shares Blanchett.

Captured by photographer Sølve Sundsbø, the iconic actress is seen in a series of expressive series of portraits in Louis Vuitton’s latest High Jewellery collection, Spirit. The mood is monochromatic with sparkling jewels that leave you wonderstruck. For Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Watches and Jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof, the theme of the collection was Liberty, Fantasy, Grace, Radiance and Destiny. One that Blanchett highlights in five pared-back shots. With her alliance to Louis Vuitton High Jewellery, we can’t wait to see more public and red carpet appearances with the dazzling gems.

All Images: Louis Vuitton.