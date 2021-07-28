Ask any grandmother, and they will tell you that they have strict instructions on how to take care of jewellery. From what is stored in cotton to what is kept in zip-locked bags, storage is key to ensuring that your beloved jewellery pieces never lose their lustre. If you’re confused about how to take care of jewellery or are simply looking to ensure that your investments run the long course, then here is our expert-approved guide.

On how to take care of diamond jewellery

“Diamonds are a miracle of mother nature. However, they still need to be treasured and cared for to keep them sparkling, especially during the monsoons. A diamond’s brilliance depends on the amount of light that can enter it. Over time, it will be exposed to dust, grease, natural oils, and household chemicals, all of which can prevent light from entering, and thus reduce its shine. A simple way to clean your diamond on a regular basis, use hot soapy water and gentle brushing with a soft-bristle toothbrush.

Due to their natural hardness, diamonds can damage other gemstones, metals, and even other diamonds. For this reason, it’s always best to store them separately from your other jewellery. Keeping your diamonds in individual soft cloth pouches will also protect them from any harm. If you are storing earrings, ensure that you store each earring in a separate pouch so that they do not rub against each other.”

– Toranj Mehta is the Marketing Director at Forevermark India

On knowing and caring for your gemstones

“Understanding the properties of a gemstone you own will guide you as to how to look after your gem. There are a few golden rules to remember. Diamonds are the hardest natural known material to man and that means that anything can be scratched by a diamond, so it is very important that you make sure that any other gemstone is not stored next to a diamond otherwise it will get scratched.

Ruby and sapphire are the next hardest material to diamond. They will scratch all the other gemstones, including spinels and emeralds, and so, it is always a good discipline, especially with earrings, to store them in separate bags. When using an ultrasonic cleaner, do not use it for stones that are porous such as turquoise, coral, pearls and opals. Emeralds must never be put in an ultrasonic cleaner as the cleaning solution could leach out the oil. When re-using gemstones, they must be set and unset correctly as this is when gems can get chipped.”

– Joanna Hardy is an independent fine jewellery specialist and author

On storing jewellery as per design

“With jewellery, the best care is the prevention. That means avoiding knocking pieces against hard surfaces and storing them in a way so that they don’t rub against each other. Metals (even platinum) scratch easily, and over timepieces will lose their high-shine polish, and on the other hand, matte finishes will become less matte. Even tissue paper can scratch metals, so when a piece needs cleaning, it’s best to use a cotton cloth. A reputable jeweller can give a light polish to a piece, but you must be cautious as skill levels vary, and there might be a risk of damage to the metalwork or the gems if you don’t visit someone highly trained. The safest option is to speak to the person or brand who originally made the piece.”

– Liisa Tallgren is the Head Designer at Fabergé

On taking care of jadau jewellery

“Preserving heirloom jewellery is not just a duty to yourself, but something that you owe to the future generations as you pass on these fine creations to them. Every piece of jewellery is a work of art and needs to be treated with care and caution. Multiple things should be kept in mind while storing your jewellery. Your jewellery should be stored in a dry place away from humidity, moisture, natural sunlight, heat & extreme temperatures. It should be stored in a protective (lined) jewellery box or a tarnish-resistant pouch. Always clean your pieces before putting them in storage. Even the slightest bit of sweat can change the colour. Use an eraser lightly to brush off any dirt or dust particles that may have settled on the pieces. Wrap the jewellery in cotton or a cloth-lined pouch to prevent damage and store it in an airtight, rectangular box. Always make sure you put on your jewellery at the end and remove it first after a night out to keep it safe.

– Sunita Shekhawat is a Jaipur based jeweller known for her traditional enamel designs and is also called the Modern Meenakar of India

On how to handle your jewellery

“Diamonds are among the hardest substances on earth, yet they can be damaged if you don’t take care of them. They should be kept with the utmost care, away from the exposure of chemicals like perfume, lotion or other cosmetics to avoid discolouration or damage to the metals. And to clean the jewellery safely, warm water, mild dish soap, and a soft brush should be used, and it should be stored in a proper jewellery case wrapped in tissue paper, so no two pieces rub against each other.”

– Kaushik Kumar is the founder and designer at Hyderabad-based jewellery label, Itha by Shree Jewellers

