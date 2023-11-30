Lucky birthstones for December born according to Chinese zodiac

Gemstones definitely make for the most versatile and stylish accessories, but did you know that these beautiful accents also serve as timeless companions in your healing journey? Chinese astrology puts great importance on the power of birthstones, which align with your stars to enhance your aura and energy levels. Whether it’s endowing you with that streak of luck, balancing your mood and emotions or amplifying the positive vibrations – wearing jewellery according to your birth month fosters a harmonious connection with your inner self. As we welcome December, let’s familiarise you with the lucky birthstone associated with this month.

People born in December have three lucky stones at their disposal – turquoise, blue topaz as well as zircon. Each gem acts as a guide, complementing and enhancing your inherent traits. Keep reading to know the history, significance and benefits of the December birthstone based on the Chinese zodiac.

December birthstone: History and significance

Turquoise

The stunning sky-blue stone is associated with the Ox and Rabbit Chinese zodiac signs. Also called the ‘Stone of Serenity’, turquoise brings a sense of calmness and balance while also bringing peace and protection to those born in December.

Turquoise is one of the oldest gemstones, believed to have been adorned by the rulers of ancient Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. Egyptians set the stone in gold necklaces and rings, carved it into scarabs and also used it as inlay. Native American tribes also used it for ceremonial purposes, in addition to jewellery and amulets. Moreover, the Apaches believed that attaching turquoise to a bow or firearm increased a hunter’s or warrior’s accuracy. Hailing turquoise as a protective stone, Persians used it in their daggers and adorned horses’ bridles with it. For them, turquoise translated to ‘victory’.

The stone is plentiful and available in a wide range of sizes. It’s still popularly used for beads, cabochons and carvings. While many of the historic turquoise deposits have been depleted over the years, some small mines in the US still produce fine-quality stones.

Blue Topaz

According to legends and lores, blue topaz is the gem of peace as well as healing. Discovered by Romans more than two millennia ago in the Red Sea, blue topaz was long used to protect its wearer from enemies as well as bring reconciliation in relationships. Ancient Egyptians also held blue topaz in high regard, while in South America, people believed it could ward off sickness when the moon was full. Even the Old Testament of the Bible mentions topaz, which means it has been considered precious for ages.

Blue topaz has a close association with the Dragon sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle. People born in December under the Dragon sign can trust the stone to give them strength and inspiration as well as build a harmonious connection with their inner selves. The stone is perfect for relaxing the spirit as well as the body.

The blue topaz variety is often used as a substitute for the rarer and far more expensive aquamarine, carved into jewellery as well as beautiful accents for your home.

Zircon

Zircon is the oldest mineral on Earth, dating back more than 4.4 billion years. It’s commonly associated with individuals born in December under the Rooster sign, imbuing them with clarity and protection against evil spirits. In the Middle Ages, people used zircon to attract prosperity, wisdom as well as ward off negative energies.

Blue zircon was extremely popular in Victorian times and was featured in English estate jewellery during the 1880s. A smoky shade of the stone also found its way into ‘mourning jewellery’. You’ll still find zircon in accessories and even in the decorative ceramics industry.

Benefits of December birthstone

Turquoise

Protective prowess against evil: Many legends and folklore have shed light on the mystical shield of turquoise, stressing that it helps to get rid of bad luck and evil energy surrounding you.

Improves relationships: Known as the ‘stone of enduring love’, turquoise promotes romance as well as boosts understanding among partners. It brings harmony to a marriage by making the couple more compassionate and affectionate towards each other.

Relieves anxiety and stress: Regarded as a stone of harmony and compassion, turquoise works wonders in keeping depression, mental stress and anxiety at bay. If you’ve low self-esteem and confidence, trust the stone to alter your personality.

Enhances creativity and imagination: Those engaged in creative endeavours like literature, fashion, music, and art must harness the benefits of turquoise to expand their abilities. The stone gives an endless ebb and flow of creative instinct and wisdom.

Blue Topaz

Stone of clarity: Blue topaz allows its wearer to clearly channel their inner wisdom and find the best pathways to successful opportunities. Use it to sharpen your focus and improve concentration.

Improves communication skills: If you can’t articulate your thoughts well or have trouble with self-expression, try wearing blue topaz jewellery. By helping you properly communicate your needs, the stone paves the road for a life you’ve always desired.

Protection from danger: Topaz is a protective talisman, helping the wearer steer clear of danger and homesickness. So, if you’re a frequent traveller, a businessman or a salesman, keep blue topaz close to you.

Stone for writers: By helping its wearer express themselves in a better way and fine-tuning their focus, blue topaz is ideal for all writers to get out of their creative block.

Zircon

Safeguards against harmful energies: The stone erases negativity and the feelings of deception from the mind of its wearer. With zircon, you’ll only attract vibrations of wealth, self-confidence as well as wisdom.

Bring harmony in relationships: Zircon is a very good crystal for marital life, injecting your relationship with happiness and love.

Meditative stone: The stone has soothing properties and augments the mental strength of its wearer, which is why you should keep it close during meditation.

Types of December birthstone

Turquoise

While turquoise commonly occurs in rich blue-green hues, the stone gains different colours and qualities depending on which minerals it’s formed with. While most turquoise is soft and easy to mould into jewellery pieces, some types are quite the opposite. Most turquoise is named after their respective mines. Let’s take you through the most popular and exquisite stone types:

Carico Lake turquoise: Boasting a spring green colour, this variety is mined from Nevada’s Carico Lake.

Boasting a spring green colour, this variety is mined from Nevada’s Carico Lake. Number 8 turquoise: Found in Nevada’s Eureka County, this type varies from blue and green to dark blue hues. Number 8 turquoise is no longer produced today, making it one of the most rare and valuable varieties.

Found in Nevada’s Eureka County, this type varies from blue and green to dark blue hues. Number 8 turquoise is no longer produced today, making it one of the most rare and valuable varieties. Lander Blue turquoise: Discovered in another mine in Nevada, Lander Blue is a deep blue turquoise decorated with a black spiderweb pattern. It has an almost gel-like/ semi-translucent glassy quality.

Discovered in another mine in Nevada, Lander Blue is a deep blue turquoise decorated with a black spiderweb pattern. It has an almost gel-like/ semi-translucent glassy quality. Bisbee turquoise: It is one of the most beautiful types of Turquoise, taken out of the ground in North America.

It is one of the most beautiful types of Turquoise, taken out of the ground in North America. Persian turquoise: The stone flaunts a bright egg-blue colour with pyrite markings. You’ll often find celebrities and affluent people wearing this stone, giving it a fashionably chic status.

The stone flaunts a bright egg-blue colour with pyrite markings. You’ll often find celebrities and affluent people wearing this stone, giving it a fashionably chic status. Dragon skin: As the name suggests, this stone is akin to a dragon’s skin with its excellent spider webbing pattern. It’s one of the most popular turquoise, with colours ranging from greens to blues and also yellows.

Blue Topaz

Blue topaz is available in a broad range of hues, ranging from pale tones to deep and dark variations. The two most popular varieties of blue topaz are London blue topaz and Swiss blue topaz.

London blue topaz: The market favourite stone is very popular in today’s jewellery landscape. The deep, ‘inky’ stone is set in engagement rings, exquisite necklaces as well as earrings. It’s a more sophisticated gemstone variety, coming at a hefty price tag.

Swiss blue topaz: Thanks to its intense blue colour range, Swiss Blue is undoubtedly the most popular blue topaz variety. Bright, electric, and more vibrant – Swiss blue resembles the rich hues of the Caribbean Sea.

Zircon

The mineral has three distinct varieties– high type, intermediate type and low (metamict) type.

High-type zircon: The highly-valued variety comes from Cambodia as well as Thailand. Upon heating it, you can get colourless, blue and golden-yellow hues.

Intermediate-type zircon: This zircon type comes only from Ceylon. It’s found as rolled pebbles in greenish-yellow to yellow-green and brownish-green shades.

Low-type zircon: This type commonly occurs in green tones, having a somewhat greyish/ cloudy texture.

